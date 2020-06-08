Shaw tops field at FIDE Checkmate Coronavirus Rapid Open online chess tourney

History was created last week Monday when Jaden Shaw of Wolmer's Boys' School became the first Jamaican to win an International Chess Federation (FIDE) Checkmate Coronavirus Rapid Open Chess tournament online.

Shaw won from a field of 567 participants from across the world, with second going to Mohamed Mehdi of Algeria, and third place to Matt Holquist of the United States of America. He contested a total of 25 games on the day, winning 20, losing four, and drawing one, before crediting his Coach Jomo Pitterson for his gold medal success.

FIDE had decided to promote an online international chess initiative to provide a creative outlet to chess players worldwide. It had also hoped to promote the ideals of unity and solidarity which must be manifested in such challenging times.

About fifteen hundred online tournaments have been organised across major chess platforms and will run from May 18 to June 16, 2020. The project will run non-stop for 30 days and 720 hours under the motto “Checkmate Coronavirus”.

There will be 1,500 special prizes with the major prize being 64 one week invitations to the 2021 Chess Olympiad in Moscow, Russia.