All is now set for installation of the statue of Jamaican Olympic and World Champion sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown.

On Thursday the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange received the all clear from Campbell Brown.

Grange said: “We've been in discussion with Veronica and the sculptor Basil Watson about the design, but today when Veronica saw the maquette she said, 'Yes, this is it!'; she loves it!”

The statue in tribute to Campbell Brown — to the scale of one and quarter life size — will be mounted at Statue Park in the National Stadium and unveiled during a special ceremony on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

The Campbell Brown statue is the third of four statues in tribute to outstanding Jamaican athletes, that are being designed by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport as part of its Jamaica 55 Legacy programme.

The first two statues of Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce were unveiled in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The statue of Asafa Powell, the last in the series, is being finalised.