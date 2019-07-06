She's A Maneater to gobble up None Such feature

T he impressive Wayne DaCosta-conditioned mare She's A Maneater has maintained superb form at exercise since her narrow victory in the Legal Light Trophy in May, and should return an easy winner in today's None Such Sprint Trophy.

With her legs nicely freshened since that performance and only a few familiar foes to contend with in the small six-horse feature, it is only left to be seen how far She's A Maneater will win in successfully defending the trophy she won last year.

When winning this trophy last time out, She's A Maneater ( Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) bettered Chace The Great and Money Magnet by one-and-a-quarter lengths in a very impressive 1:10.4 minutes.

The None Such, the three-year-old and upwards Graded Stakes affair going over six furlongs (1,200m), is one of two trophy events to be contested on the fairly decent 10-race programme at Caymanas Park.

She's A Maneater's old rivals Money Magnet and Another Bullet should assist her in clocking what could be another fast time in the $1.3-million event slated as the fifth race, with a post time of 3:05 pm.

Uncle Frank, Royal Vibes and Winter Is Coming, also from DaCosta's stable, complete the field.

First post is 12:40 pm.

The 2017 Horse of-the-year's victory over Will In Charge in the Legal Light Trophy on May 18 over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m), was her second win of the season.

So, even with top weight of 57.0 kilogrammes (126lb), if She's A Maneater's blistering workout of 1:05.0 for five and a half furlongs with the last five furlongs being a flat 59.0 seconds, is anything to go by, then she should deliver her third win from four starts with minimum fuss. Customary jockey Omar Walker will again be in the saddle.

Patrick Lynch's in form, seven-year-old bay Another Bullet was an upset winner on last at odds of 27-1, when beating Chace The Great by three quarter lengths in the Lady Geeta Trophy over today's distance on April 20.

Another Bullet won in a time of 1:11.3 minutes and in the process had She's A Maneater six lengths behind him in fourth position. He will retain the light impost despite Anthony Thomas now set to take up the reins, and if She's A Maneater fails to get it right then this opportunistic run on sprinter could very well repeat.

Finally, the Richard Azan-trained Money Magnet failed in her bid for the hat-trick in the Lady Geeta Trophy, after reeling off two tidy victories over the five-straight course and six and a half furlongs on January 19 and February 16, respectively.

This five-year-old chestnut mare has been working well since her last defeat and is regarded as one of the better middle distance runners around, but the task of getting by the top two, who bettered her in the Lady Geeta, will be no easy feat.

Meanwhile, the co-feature for the Titania Trophy carries a competitive field of nine runners and is slated as race number seven on the cards with a post time of 4:15 pm.