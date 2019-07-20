She's A Maneater set to continue winning ways today

She's A Maneater and Bigdaddykool, two of the top horses in the land at present, will renew rivalry in what is expected to be an interesting clash in the top-rated Graded Stakes event highlighter on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park today.

The last time these two met was in the Legal Light Trophy feature over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on May 18, with She's A Maneater defeating Horse of the Year Will In Charge by a neck in the fast time of 1:54.2 minutes. Bigdaddykool, who was making his seasonal debut then, was some 4 1/2 lengths back in third place pulling up in 1:55.1 minutes.

Since that race both horses have gone on to win their next races in impressive fashions thus making this clash a mouth-watering one.

The race is not limited to these two as in the six-horse field, the likes of Another Bullet and Houdini's Magic could influence the outcome or set it up for an outsider to take advantage.

The race, going over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) for a purse of $1.3 million, is positioned as the fifth event on the card with a post time of 3:05 pm. First race is at 12:40 pm.

She's A Maneater is on top of her game right now with three wins from four starts thus far this season. Following her win in the Legal Light Trophy, She's A Maneater turned the tables on Another Bullet when sprinting in the None Such Trophy on July 6 over six furlongs (1,200m) in a time of 1:11.0 minutes. S he's A Maneater broke well and up in the pace before taking over the lead at the half-mile stage for her four-length win. She had finished in fourth place behind Another Bullet, who won the Lady Geeta Trophy over six furlongs on April 20.

She's A Maneater will even be more at home at this distance and based on her class, talent, fighting spirit, versatility plus her seemingly new fondness of being early with the pace, she should prove exceptionally hard to beat.

After his Legal Light run, Bigdaddykool returned in the The Viceroy Trophy on June 19 and blew away rivals by five lengths going over nine furlongs (1,800m) in an impressive time of 1:50.0 minutes, with Will In Charge nowhere to be found.

Bigdaddykool now faces She's A Maneater over a distance which is not his best, but he has all the necessary ingredients to win. Bigdaddykool will take the fight to She's A Maneater and given his strong will and getting weight from the mare, it is going to be quite interesting. Then, too, there is the fact that the Anthony Nunes barn is red-hot at the moment, thereby making Bigdaddykool a live shot.