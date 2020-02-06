She’s A Horse of the Year, again
6-year-old She's A Maneater easily claims top horse racing honour
After eight wins from nine starts in 2019, She's A Maneater was voted Horse of the Year for 2019.
Trained by Wayne DaCosta, owned by Ian Kong, groomed by Christo Anthony and ridden during 2019 by Omar Walker, She's A Maneater also won the titles of champion four-year-old and upwards, champion sprinter, champion middle-distance horse, and champion stayer.
The now six-year-old bay mare by Natural Selection — Ahwhofah has the distinction of being crowned Horse of the Year for the second time in her illustrious career. The first occasion was in 2017 when she won the Triple Crown series of races, inclusive of the 1000 Guineas, the Jamaica Derby, and the Jamaica St Leger.
Featured among her victories in 2019 were the Gold Cup (seven furlongs), the Superstakes (10 furlongs), which she won for the third-consecutive year, and the richest jewel of all, the Diamond Mile. During the 2019 season, She's A Maneater became the first horse in the history of local racing to earn over $50 million in stakes.
“Last season (2019) was an exceptional one for She's A Maneater. She's got better with age, which is extraordinary for a mare, winning from five-and-a-half furlongs to 10 furlongs. That, plus how she achieved her eight victories, is something special, and quite rightly, she again took home the Horse of the Year title,” DaCosta shared with this publication.
First runner-up to the Horse of the Year was 2019 Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul, who was also voted as the champion three-year-old. Occupying the second runner-up slot was American-bred Stranger Danger, a stablemate of She's A Maneater.
Voted as the champion two-year-old was Wow Wow. This bay colt won eight races from nine starts in 2019 and is the overwhelming winter book favourite for this year's Classic races. Wow Wow became the first juvenile to win over $10 million in stakes.
The voting panel for the Horse of the Year is comprised of journalists from the various media houses and representatives of the promoting company, Supreme Ventures Racing, and Entertainment Limited.
