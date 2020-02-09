Shelly, Asafa deliver in 60m at Western

The heavy favourites delivered in the marquee 60m event at the Milo Western Relays at G C Foster College on Saturday.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Asafa Powell both won their respective heats in the unusually early morning races, with the first one going off at 9:40 am.

With the senior athletes down to compete in the relays in the afternoon, meet organisers afforded them the opportunity to run earlier than usual.

Fraser-Pryce of MVP comfortably won the Women's 60m stopping the clock in 7.32s, followed by Natasha Morrison of Sprintec in 7.41, while Jodean Williams of UWI Pelicans was third in 7.54.

Fraser-Pryce was happy to get the first race of the season out of the way.

“For me it's just to come out here and get the first race out of the way.

“It was the first race, so you can't really take anything from it [the time]. My job was just to come out here, execute and try to take the cobwebs off, execute and just see where you are and look forward to the next one,” she said.

Despite the early race, the World 100m champion said she had no qualms with competing at that time.

“It's not difficult, it's like a training day. Normally on a Saturday we would be doing a lot of training, so it's good to be able to take a break and come down to the 60m and get it done. So for me it's not difficult. As an athlete you just have to prepare for all situations,” Fraser-Pryce said.

She also revealed that her season was late in starting, as she was a half-month behind.

“Normally I would have opened two weeks ago, but here we are two weeks later.

“I am feeling pretty good, strong, and looking forward to the rest of the season,” she noted.

Fraser-Pryce will next compete in the indoor 60m in Glasgow.

In the Men's 60m it was a virtual dead heat between Powell of MVP and Andrew Fisher of Sprintec Lions as both were clocked at 6.73s. However, it was Powell who was credited with first place asOshane Bailey of Sprintec was third in 6.84s.

Powell admitted to feeling the presence of Fisher in the race.

“I am just running myself back into my old self [and] I felt good today. Andrew Fisher is a good starter, but I think I did pretty well.

“I wasn't expecting anything great because it's so early in the season and it was windy [today], but I feel very good,” said the “Sub-10 king”.

Powell feels he is in good shape for this stage of the season and hopes to remain healthy, after struggling with injuries in the past.

“I think I am right there, definitely right there based on how training is going. This year I have managed to stay healthy so far and I am going to stay healthy,” he promised.

Powell also revealed he has intentions of representing Jamaica at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, this summer.

“Definitely, based on how the male athletes have been performing for the last two years or so, I definitely want to step up and just bring back glory to Jamaica,” the former World record holder said.

Powell will have the honour of witnessing the unveiling of his statue at Statue Park, Independence Park, today.