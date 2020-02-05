Shelly, Asafa to contest 'special' 60m race at Milo Western Relays

ANGELS, St Catherine — World Indoors medallists Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Asafa Powell, and Nesta Carter will be part of two specially arranged 60m races at Saturday's 42nd staging of the Milo Western Relays at GC Foster College in Angels, St Catherine, the organisers announced on Monday evening.

It will be the first time the short sprint will be held at the meet and Meet Director Ray Harvey told the Jamaica Observer they were “accommodating a request from national track and field Head Coach Maurice Wilson and the MVP Track Club” to put in the races.

The event that is being held at GC Foster College for the second-straight year because of the poor condition of the Mondo track at Montego Bay Sports Complex, will see over 60 teams ranging from primary and prep schools, to high schools, clubs, and tertiary institutions taking part.

Three races — two for men and one for women — are set to be contested as Milo Western Relays joins the list of local meets to offer the shortest sprint race and World Championships long jump gold medallist Tajay Gayle is also down to take part.

“Western Relays will always be accommodating to the wishes of our top coaches and athletes, as far as we are able to go,” Harvey said.

“Given the start time of the meet, it was no problem for us to put in these races which we know will add to the already high quality of track and field that the meet has become known for,” he added.

Fraser-Pryce, who won the World Indoors gold medal in 2014, will headline the women's race that will also include Shauna Helps, Jodean Williams, Norwegian Ezinne Okparaebo, Srabani Nanda of Indian, and Kedisha Dallas.

The first men's race will see Powell, the silver medallist at the World Indoors in Portland, Oregon, in 2016; Carter, who also won silver at the World Indoors in Turkey in 2012; Julian Forte, who has a personal best 6.55 seconds; and Jamaican-born Austin Hamilton who competes for Sweden.

Gayle will also be in the race, so, too, Michael Bentley, Emanuel Archibald, and Michael Campbell.