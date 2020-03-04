Shelly, Gayle among World Championships gold medallists for JII meet

Six gold medallists from last year's IAAF World Athletics World Championships in Doha are among the 18 world-class athletes who have confirmed their participation in the Jamaica International Invitational meet set for National Stadium on Saturday, May 2.

The lot includes Jamaicans sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and long-jumper Tajay Gayle.

Donald Quarrie, athletes' liaison for the meet, which started in 2004 as an Area Permit Meet, but which has since grown into a part of the IAAF World Challenge Series, said over the weekend that 18 athletes – 11 females and seven males – had confirmed their participation, including 10 Jamaican World Championships and Olympic Games medallists.

The gold medallists from Doha who have already confirmed their participation are women's 100m champion Fraser-Pryce, 100m hurdles winner Nia Ali and 400m hurdles gold medallist Dalilah Muhammad.

Jamaica's first-ever World Championships long jump gold medallist Gayle, as well as American sprint gold medallist Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles have also indicated they will be competing.

The events that will be contested at the meet are the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 400m hurdles for male and female; 100m hurdles, triple jump and shot put for women and 110m hurdles, long jump and discus throw for men.

The list of females who have already confirmed their participation includes Rio Olympics double sprint champion Elaine Thompson, Shericka Jackson, Danielle Williams and Rushell Clayton, Doha silver medallists Shanieka Ricketts and Danniel Thomas-Dodd of Jamaica; Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo and American Kendra Harrison.

The men's list includes discus thrower Fedrick Dacres and Yohan Blake, Canadian Andre Degrasse and American Justin Gatlin.

