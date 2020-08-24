Shelly in fine form

World and Olympic Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce lowered her own World Leading performance in the women's 100m with a 10.86 seconds (0.9m/s) win at the sixth Velocity Fest meet held at the National Stadium in St Andrew, on Saturday.

The easy win saw her improve on her 10.87 seconds (1.4m/s) done on August 8 as she owns three of the top seven times run in the world so far this season, all on local soil.

World Championships triple jump silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts also recorded a season's best 14.43m (1.2 m/s) that made her the second best performer on the World Athletics performance charts.

Fraser-Pryce has been in great form all year despite running practically by herself and Saturday was no different as she got out to a fast start and was ahead by 20 metres to motor away to the line well ahead of sprint hurdler Megan Tapper who ran a season's best 11.82 seconds, not far from her 11.75 seconds personal best.

World and Olympic 400m hurdles champion Melaine Walker placed third in 12.85 seconds, her first competitive race in years.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the double Olympic champion, was second overall as she won her section in 10.92 seconds (0.8m/s), the fourth best time of the year overall and her second fastest over the distance.

Ricketts had five of her six attempts over 14.00m and three were better than her previous season's best of 14.21m set on August 8 as Cuba's Liadagmis Povea owns the top three jumps so far.

Sandisha Antoine was second with 13.31m after taking just two of her attempts.

Yohan Blake, who was the youngest man to win a World Championships 100m gold medal when he crossed the line first in Seoul, South Korea in 2011, ran a season's best 10.15 seconds (0.0m/s).

Ramone Barnswell was second with 10.46 seconds and Nigel Ellis third in 10.51 seconds.

World Championships and Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson won the women's 400m in 52.29 seconds, beating training partners Janieve Russell, 52.37, seconds; and Junelle Bromfield, 52.60 seconds.

Rusheen McDonald, who had won all four 400m races he had contested so far this season, dropped down to the 200m and won in 21.21 seconds (1.6m/s) with Emmanuel Callendar taking second in 21.81 seconds.

Chad Wright threw 61.68m in the men's discus and Samantha Hall threw 51.55m in the female discus.