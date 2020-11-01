Shepherd, Anderson-Blair top virtual TJB 5K run/walk

James Shepherd and Lauren Fontana, both of New York (NY), earned automatic qualification for the Reggae Marathon which will be run virtually this year after topping the recent virtual staging of the Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB) annual 5K run/walk over a week ago.

Shepherd, who is from Rosedale, and Fontana, who is from Bayside, Queens, topped the event that was held between October 9 and 24 and attracted nearly 150 participants from across the USA and the Caribbean.

Shepherd completed his 5K run in 24 minutes, nine seconds, while Fontana clocked 24 minutes and 13 seconds.

Participants entered via an online system and were given 'bibs' and then uploaded their results on the site.

The Marcia Sinclair Memorial Award was presented to Jetola Anderson-Blair of Houston, Texas, for best depiction of 'Brand Jamaica'. The award was named in honour of Sinclair who passed away earlier this year, and the former sales executive of the Jamaica Tourist Board, based in the north-east USA region, was remembered for “her stellar work in the diaspora”, a release from TJB said.

Patron of the race and TJB ambassador, Olympian Sherone Simpson, who presented the award, “spoke with enthusiasm about the pride she felt representing the organisation and recalled the help she and her fellow athletes received while competing at the Penn Relays”, the release said.

“She expressed her desire to always assist the organisation where she can. She joined in commending the [late] Miss Sinclair for her contribution to the diaspora and congratulated the winner Ms Anderson-Blair for copping the prize,” the TJB release went on.

Among the other awards were: the youngest participants, Hussein Miller, 29- year-old male of Hollis, Queens, NY, and Jadah Fitzgerald, 17-year-old female of Jamaica, Queens, NY; the most senior, Lancelot Clarke, 68-year-old of Roosevelt, NY, and Dorothy Clinton, a 73-year-old of Staten Island, NY.

The prize for the participant living furthest from New York was presented to Kimberly Hunter-Newbill of Rosenberg, Texas. The participant with the longest completion time and [who was given the Courage Award], was Bassett Thompson of Elmont, Long Island.

Speaking on the organisation's foray into the virtual space for a fund-raising event, Chairman Irwine Clare said: “We thank all who participated and contributed to this our inaugural virtual 5K run/walk. Adapting to changes as a result of the pandemic has created new avenues of fund-raising and outreach. Though challenging, the experience is worthy. Lessons were learnt. Promoting healthy lifestyles while contributing to our athletes' welfare is a win-win. Thank you all.”

