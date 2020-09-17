Shot-putter Miller third in Czech Republic
Jamaica's Ashinia Miller placed third in the men's shot put at the Hazi A Kladenske Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting in Kladno, Czech Republic, yesterday.
The Europe-based Miller, who has had a busy season, threw 20.01m, his third time over the 20.00m mark in the COVID-19-marred season, beaten by Czech Republic's Tomas Stanek's 20.19m and Poland's Jakub Szyszkowski's 20.03m.
The highlight of the meet came in the women's hammer where Alexandra Tavernier broke the French national record with a throw of 75.23m, surpassing the old mark of 74.94m set in July.
She also threw 75.12m in the fifth round which would have also beaten the previous mark.
Jamaican Miller's best mark in the shot put came on the second, throw which moved him up from third to second at the time, behind Stanek.
Szyszkowski passed the Jamaican in the next round as Miller fouled his final two attempts.
— Paul Reid
