Silver for Coke and Richardson at Jamaica International Badminton

Dennis Coke and Tahlia Richardson both crowned themselves in glory at the sixth staging of the Jamaica International Badminton Open at the National Indoor Sports Centre yesterday.

Playing in the mixed doubles final Coke and Richardson earned their first silver medals at the event and the first silver for Jamaica on yesterday's final day.

In the mixed doubles semi-finals on Saturday, Coke and Richardson needed exactly 30 minutes to get the better of the American pair of Mathew Fogarty and Isabel Zhong 21-12, 21-15 to guarantee themselves at least a silver medal at the tournament.

Guatemalan Solis Jonathan, who is no stranger to winning in Jamaica, partnered with Diana Soto to turn back the Bajan pair of Shae Michael Martin and Sabrina Scott to book their spot in the gold medal match against the Jamaicans.

Despite being a two-set final, it was a competitive one between the Jamaicans and the Guatemalans in the first match yesterday.

Coke and Richardson jumped out to an early lead which was clawed by the wily Jonathan and Soto who made great attacking and defensively plays. The first set ended 23-21 after a colossal battle.

The Guatemalan pair took the lead in the second set and appeared to be running away with the final before the Jamaicans rallied to draw level at 15 all. But another push from Jonathan and Soto saw them close out the championship game at 21-17.

In the women's singles semi-finals, Momoka Kimura needed almost an hour to defeat Mariya Mitsova 22-20, 21-18, while Linda Zetchiri denied the defending champion Jordan Hart a chance to repeat with a 21-13, 21-10 win.

The final, however, was a one-sided affair as Kimura eased to a 21-12, 21-12 win over Zetchiri in just 35 minutes.

In the men's doubles semi-finals yesterday, Samuel Ricketts and Shane Watson beat Shae Michael Martin and Gavin Robinson of Barbados, 21-18, 21-5 to become the second Jamaican pair to make it to a championship final at the tournament.

The other Jamaican pair of Dennis Coke and Matthew Lee were not as lucky as they fell to the Guatemalan pair of Solis Jonathan and Anibal Marroquin 15-21, 16-21.

In the women's doubles semis, Sayaka Hobara and Rena Miyaura beat Ines Salazar and Fernanda Rivva 21-12, 21-8, while Daniela Macias and Danica Nishimura needed three sets to advance 17-21, 21-14, 21-19.

Both men's singles semi-finals were won by Japanese players. Yushi Tanaka beat Luka Wraber of Austria 21-16, 21-15, while Takuma Obayashi beat Brian Yang of Canada 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 to set a date in the final.

— Dwayne Richards