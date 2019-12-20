Simmons fifty lifts Challengers to impressive win

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (CMC) — West Indies opener Lendl Simmons extended his run-scoring form with a half-century as he helped power Chattogram Challengers to a 16-run victory over Dhaka Platoon in the Bangladesh Premier League here Wednesday.

In a contest at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Challengers piled up an imposing 221 for four after being sent in, with Mahmudullah top-scoring with 59 from 28 deliveries and the right-handed Simmons contributing 57 from 36 deliveries.

Imrul Kayes chipped in with 40 from 24 balls as Challengers posted the highest total of the current campaign.

It was Simmons who provided the early impetus, first putting on 51 off 28 balls for the first wicket with Avishka Fernando (26) before adding another 50 for the second wicket with Kayes.

All told, he smashed five fours and four sixes before perishing in the 11th over via the run out route.

His half-century followed scores of 44 and 26 in previous matches, extending his decent form from the tour of India.

Following his dismissal, Mahmudullah belted five fours and four sixes in a 62-run stand with Kayes before West Indies batsman Chadwick Walton hit an 18-ball 27 to give the innings a flourish at the end.

In reply, Platoon made an excellent fist of it before falling for 205 off their 20 overs, with opener Moninul Haque top-scoring with 52 off 35 balls and Thisara Perea chipping in with 47 off 27 deliveries.

Left-arm quick Mehedi Hasan was brilliant in taking three for 23 while Windies seamer Kesrick Williams picked up two for 48.