Simmons wants strong finish despite series loss

HATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (CMC) — Head Coach Phil Simmons is still holding out hope for a victory in the final One-Day International (ODI) on Monday, even though his depleted West Indies side have failed to be competitive in the opening two matches of the series.

The touring side lost both matches in Dhaka last week, going down by six wickets in the opener and then by seven wickets in Friday's second game.

With the series forming part of the International Cricket Council's Super League — a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup — Simmons said it was important the Windies at least gain the 10 points available in the final ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

“We came for 30 points [and] we have a chance of getting 10 points still in this competition,” Simmons said on arrival here yesterday.

“Most of all [we want to see] the improvment. We have gone from [122 in the first game] to [148 in the second game].

“We need to get to that 230, 240, 250 [so] that we can be competitive and give the bowlers something to bowl at, for us to show our mettle in that aspect.

“But definitely, 10 points will be the ultimate [in this game].”

The understrength West Indies side have struggled, especially in their batting, with no player managing to score a half-century.

Without several first-choice players for the tour, selectors fielded six debutants in the opening game and one more in the second, leaving the tourists desperately short of experience against full-strength Bangladesh.

However, Simmons said with preparation for the next World Cup having begun, the tour represented a chance for the fringe players to put themselves in contention for selection.

“It's a chance for guys to show what they can do at this level, a chance for them to put their names in the hat for 2023, and also put their names in the hat for [the next ODI tour against] Sri Lanka and [other tours] later down in the year,” Simmons explained.

“So, it's good to see what people are made of.”

The Caribbean side will be hoping to make amends for their last appearance in Chattogram when they were bowled out for a historic low of 61, 10 years ago.

With the two recent defeats, West Indies have now lost their last seven ODIs against Bangladesh and suffered two successive series defeats.