Simone Edwards to spearhead national youth basketball programme

Former national player and coach Simone Edwards was this week appointed coordinator of the national youth basketball team programme by the Jamaica Basketball Association (JaBA) and will be responsible for developing strategies and plans to ensure Jamaica consistently field youth level teams in regional competitions in the first instance.

Releases from JaBA announced the appointment of the former Women's National Basketball Association player as well as Deon Williams as the National coordinator for 3x3 basketball development, events and tournaments.

Edwards, the release said, would be asked to “organise identification and training camps both in Jamaica and the USA in an effort to produce competitive age group teams”, and the objective would be to “create an expanded pool of experienced youth players who can transition into the Senior national men and women teams. The development pathway would culminate in the core of players qualifying and playing in the 2028 Olympic games”.

Edwards, who was awarded the Order of Distinction in 2017 and who has had extensive playing experience around the globe, was quoted as saying:, “I am delighted to give back to the growth and development of basketball in Jamaica and I hope to harness the talent available to Jamaica to ensure that once again Jamaica can be a powerhouse in regional basketball.”

Williams' appointment was “in keeping with FIBA's thrust to expand the playing of 3x3 basketball globally”.

Williams represented Dinthill Technical in the ISSA basketball competition and subsequently served as player /coach for Savanna Hawks basketball club in the Western Conference club competition before moving into refereeing and administration.

The current vice-president of Leagues and Operations for the Western Basketball Association (WBA) and coordinator of the ISSA Western conference competition completed and passed the FIBA Commissioners test. She said: “I am happy to serve in this capacity and look forward to assisting with the growth on 3x3 basketball across the country.”

The 3x3 game has seen rapid growth mostly in European and American cities and “FIBA has been promoting that version of basketball in smaller territories that typically has less resources,” the release said.

Over the next two years, JaBA said they were expecting that there will be an expansion of 3x3 basketball at the school, club, and community levels.

“Currently business house basketball is the standard bearers for the 3x3 format but the opportunities for entertainment, display of skill and excitement can be broadened and presented in public parks, parking lots, school auditoriums and town centres all over the island,” the release added.

— Paul Reid