Repent! Sin the greatest virus!

Reggae Boyz striker Dever Orgill has tapped into his faith in God and his spirituality as he seeks to find a sense of balance in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Turkey-based professional thinks the deadly COVID-19, which has so far infected more than 1.7 million people and has caused the deaths of more than 103,000 globally, is a warning for mankind to depart their ways of sin and turn to The Almighty.

Unlike the gospel from some preachers and doomsayers, the forward does not believe the outbreak has any link to the prophesied end of days.

“When it comes to the Book of Revelation and what was written on the coming of the Lord, I don't think this coronavirus is a sign of the coming of the Lord right now, I see it being more of a wake-up call to humanity and for us to realise who has the higher power, and where we should put our trust and belief.

“For many years we have been getting the teachings from the Bible and some of us turn away from it, and I see this coronavirus come and everyone taking it very seriously because it is affecting us physically, and we can feel this effect and we start to cleanse ourselves with the various forms of sanitation and covering ourselves up,” said the Portland native.

Orgill, a devout Christian, thinks that while the virus pandemic is humbling in its reach and impact on lives, mankind has long been infected with another virus that only the “blood of Jesus” can wash away.

“The biggest virus we face in this life is sin, so why are we not cleansing ourselves with the blood of Jesus; that is what we should be cleansing ourselves with as He is the one who has power over all powers, so when you are fully cleansed by God, these viruses will mean nothing to you, because you are cleansed, not only physically, but spiritually.

“So, as I said before, I don't think it [COVID-19] a sign of the coming of the Lord, I think it is more of a warning and wake-up call to humanity,” he said.

Orgill, 30, says while he has prayed for the world and Jamaica, he whispers a special prayer for the people of his heartland of Portland.

“Each and every day I reach out to God asking Him to watch over everyone where I am from, asking Him to guide and protect them at this time. Let me even talk about my mom who is a nurse at the Port Antonio Hospital, and she must be around patients with this virus, and my brother is a porter at the same hospital, so he is likely to be handling these patients.

“I mean, it must be difficult for them, but there is nothing that my God can't do, so I ask Him to continue to watch over them so they can have the strength to help others at this time,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Orgill, who had a stint with the Vancouver Whitecaps of US Major League Soccer, has urged the Jamaican football family - home and abroad - to observe all protocols and to comply with authority in these times of fear and uncertainty.

“I prayed a special prayer for the Reggae Boyz and members of the Jamaica Football Federation that we continue to follow the protocols and to keep safe and strong…I know this time will pass and we can resume our normal lives and even build on that life we were enjoying before and I am sure that we will be reunited after this coronavirus has passed,” he noted.

Orgill says he is playing his part in protecting himself, wife and two children — a daughter and son — who are with him in Turkey where he plays for topflight Ankaragucu. In Turkey, there have been some 47,000 cases of the coronavirus and over 1,000 deaths.

“In terms of protection and safety for myself and family, it's not that difficult because I make sure to leave my family at home whenever I go out to the grocery store or pharmacy because those are the two things that are pretty much open now and I make sure to fully sanitise myself and then enter my home when I return,” said the Titchfield High School graduate.

Orgill, who has represented Jamaica through the youth ranks to the senior level, said he would understand if some athletes find it difficult to focus on staying fit at this time, but says he uses exercise for more than the purpose of staying in shape.

“I will not tell anyone that it's easy to keep in shape at this time because where does the motivation come from when you don't know what's coming next.

“But for me, I think it's important to keep in shape, and I may be a fitness freak because I like to workout and be strong, but at the same time, it's a good way to keep yourself in a positive frame of mind because thinking about this coronavirus, will not help. Instead, do something that can help you to clear your head space, like working out,” he shared.

Orgill noted that when Turkey imposed their lockdown, which included suspending the football season, there were “eight or nine games” left to play.

“When this coronavirus lockdown came, we were like in the middle of our season and we had about eight or nine games left to play in the league. Yes, I am a little disappointed that we had to stop because you got yourself into good shape and you are playing and all of a sudden you have to stop.

“But it's better for us to go with the flow right now and it's not just about playing football and having fun or making money, it's about humanity; we have to protect each other and be there for each other in the toughest of times,” he reasoned.

The former Wolfsberger AC striker of the Austrian leagues notes that he is able to cope physically and psychologically with COVID-19-related restrictions by turning a divine source.

“Without Him [God] I don't know how I would get through this situation. I just want to say to everyone out there to put your trust and faith in Him because He promised He will never leave us alone. I pray, for not only my family, but all the families out there who are losing loved ones. Importantly, we need to believe Him that this time will pass and there are better times ahead,” Orgill ended.