Singh, Hemraj power Jaguars ahead of Scorpions

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Guyana Jaguars, led by Vishaul Singh, batted patiently yesterday to build a 71-run first-innings lead against Jamaica Scorpions in the regional four-day match at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

At the close of play on the second day, the Jaguars were 287-6 in reply to the Scorpions' 216.

Scores: Scorpions 216 (80.4 overs); Jaguars 287-6 (92 overs).

The Jaguars left-hand batsman Singh has led the way so far with a fluent 93 not out, approaching his ninth first-class hundred.

Opener Chandrapaul Hemraj struck a belligerent 82 on a pitch which remained easy paced.

Kevin Sinclair, unbeaten on 20, is the man set to continue with Singh this morning.

Yesterday, the Jaguars resumed from their overnight score of zero without loss in mostly overcast conditions.

The Scorpions' bowling attack suffered an early blow: pacer Nicholson Gordon forced off the field due to a groin injury after delivering only five balls.

Alwyn Williams, the medium pacer, was brought into the attack to complete Gordon's over.

And he got virtually instant reward when he angled a ball across Tagenarine Chanderpaul (eight) that beat the left-hander's defensive prod to knock back off stump with the score on 21.

Hemraj and fellow left-hander Leon Johnson took the visitors to 75-1 at the lunch break.

Throughout much of their time in the field, especially in the afternoon, the Scorpions appeared to lack energy and sharpness.

Hemraj was fortunate when Patrick Harty, fielding at deep backward square leg, floored a regulation catch off slow left-arm unorthodox bowler Dennis Bulli.

The batsmen ran a single, bringing Captain Johnson on strike.

Bulli wasted no time, luring Johnson (35) from his crease with a classical wrist spinner's delivery that turned away from the left-hander for wicketkeeper Denis Smith to whip off the bails.

The attacking 26-year-old Hemraj was not always in control but battled through while thrashing the odd boundary.

He benefited from another dropped chance when he edged behind the stumps.

However, left-arm finger spinner Harty brought about his demise when the batsman flashed outside off stump, but could only offer a sharp-edged catch to Jermaine Blackwood at slip. Hemraj hit three sixes and as many fours from 173 deliveries and shared in a 98-run stand with Singh for the third wicket.

In the same over, Barnwell (zero) drove loosely at Harty and was caught by John skipper Campbell at cover.

The 31-year-old Singh, who batted at number four, was typically good against the slow bowlers, unafraid to waltz down the pitch to thwart the spin while expertly working the ball into gaps.

There were moments of uncertainty during the knock. He miscued a few shots off the spinners, and was also struck on the helmet by a bouncer from seamer Marquino Mindley.

Otherwise, he was mostly assured, and in combination with left-hander Raymon Reifer, brought the Jaguars to tea at 183-4.

Reifer (16) went meekly, picking out Mindley at the deep midwicket boundary from a Bulli delivery with the score on 213-5.

Wicketkeeper/batsman Anthony Bramble breezed to 25 before he attempted a sweep but instead managed to glove a ball that ricocheted off the upper body of wicketkeeper Smith to be caught under the bat by Nkrumah Bonner.

Singh, who faced 171 balls while striking seven fours, remained steadfast along with Sinclair to take the visiting team to the close.