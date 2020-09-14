Sir Alton romps home in Ronron Trophy

THE three-year-old, American-bred, dark bay colt Sir Alton made all the running to win the $930,000 Ronron Trophy feature by a length and a half in a new Stakes record time over six furlongs (1,200m), at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Trained by many-time champion Wayne DaCosta, Sir Alton ( Giant Surprise – Jadam) ran the distance in the Restricted Stakes event in 1:11.1 minutes, the fastest in the history of this particular race. His time erased the previous mark of 1:11.4 minutes done by Runallday in 2017. The track record is 1:09.2 minutes set by the mighty Eros in 1993. It was the second-straight win for Sir Alton and the second Stakes record time, as he won the War Zone Sprint on August 30 over five and a half furlongs (1,100m) in 1:04.4 minutes, erasing the previous mark of 1:05.3 minutes.

Anthony Thomas got Sir Alton out of the starting gates running and held the lead ahead of Rum With Me (Christopher Mamdeen) and Glock (Dick Cardenas) in the early staging. Leaving the half-time, Sir Alton upped the tempo and extended his lead over rivals before turning on the pressure in deep stretch to win quite easily in the end.

Glock came through in deep stretch to get second money, with the ever-prominent Eroy under Omar Walker getting third place. Fourth was Laban. Gary Crawford's Speechless flipped over just prior to the start of the event and was eventually scratched, having been pinned under the gates for a short while.

It was the second winner on the day for DaCosta, while Thomas was riding his third winner on the nine-race programme.

DaCosta and Thomas teamed up with Elitist to win the John Clifton Wright Memorial Cup over six furlongs. Elitist won by 2 ¼ lengths over Sheboom (Dick Cardenas) in 1:14.2 minutes. Thomas's other winner was Chinamax in the fourth race for trainer Tensang Chung.

Leading rider Dane Nelson rode two winners — Secret Traveller for trainer Ryan Darby in the second race, and Denbigh Life for Donovan Plummer in the fifth race.

Racing continues on Saturday.