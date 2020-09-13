Sir Alton gets the nod in RonRon Trophy feature

After easily brushing aside the competition when topping the War Zone Sprint on last, Sir Alton is likely to make it a quick double and snare The RonRon Trophy, which highlights a competitive-looking nine-race programme at Caymanas Park today.

Sir Alton, conditioned by the decorated Wayne DaCosta, headlines a small but talented field of seven runners for the Restricted Stakes event going six furlongs (1,200m) for a total purse of $930,000.

The John Clifton Wright Memorial Cup, a maiden condition contest for three-year-old fillies, also going six furlongs, will be the supporting feature.

This event listed as race number six on the card is scheduled to go to post at 3:40 pm, while the RonRon, the penultimate event, has a post time of 4:50 pm.

First post is 12:30 pm.

With stablemate Loose Ball, as well as Speechless and Laban, all left in his wake in the 5 ½ furlongs War Zone Sprint on August 30, Sir Alton should again have these along with Gary Subratie's Rum With Me looking at his rear-end when all is said and done.

However, the presence of Glock from the barn of leading trainer Anthony Nunes and Richard Azan's Eroy in the line-up on this occasion, represent a slightly enhanced competition for the American-bred Sir Alton, who will again be partnered by the bubbling Anthony Thomas.

Sir Alton clocked a new Stakes record time of 1:04.4 minutes when dismantling the fleet-footed She's A Hit and others by 2 ½ lengths on a fast track in the August 30 sprint, erasing the previous mark of 1:05.3 minutes, jointly held by Royal Assault and Simply The Best.

Despite going a bit farther and three pounds heavier at 126lb, compared to the 123lb carried on last, Sir Alton is fit and is heavily favoured to make it win number two on the trot.

Glock, who will have Dick Cardenas aboard at 110lb, is progressing rapidly at the right time and has shown her versatility at the various distances in all the assignments thrown at her thus far.

She finished a fighting third in the 10-furlong (2,000m) Jamaica Oaks recently, and prior to that, reeled off an extremely comfortable six-length win on the five-furlong (1,000m) round course, which indicates that she should be equally competitive over today's distance.

In fact, if the speedsters go too fast too early, and Glock comes away cleanly at the break, then her final rattle in deep stretch could see her get up in time to secure her third win of the truncated season.

Eroy, the other American-bred runner in the field, did well to hold off Nipster and others in a post-to-post effort going one mile (1,600m) on August 15.

Like, Glock, Eroy would prefer the distance a bit longer, but he is a capable sort who will not be disgraced and should also be coming with a flourish at the business end. Omar Walker has retained the ride at joint topweight of 126lb.

Meanwhile, Patrick Lynch's Sheboom should start favourite for the John Clifton Wright Memorial Cup, with Adoring Sammie, Triple Seven, Strike At Will and Cup A Soup, also expected to be in the mix.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Luana/Dontae/Mirabilis/Radical

Race 2) Pakman/Pleasant Secret/Secret Traveller/Key Witness

Race 3) Big Dream/Isinbayeva/Chrisanli/Doom Patrol

Race 4) San Siro/Code of Honor/Ali/Inspired Miracle

Race 5) A zul/Lady Rattapur/Denbigh Life/Ashley's Glory

Race 6) Adoring Sammie/Triple Seven/Strike At Will/Sheboom

Race 7) Dezzy The Genius/Contractor/Sebastian/Graydon

Race 8) Glock/Sir Alton/Eroy/Loose Ball

Race 9) DM Cutie/Sweet Destiny/Boss I zzy/Indy Arazi