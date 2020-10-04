Sir Alton to continue rich form in wide open contest

WITH two stakes records coming in back-to-back victories, Wayne DaCosta's Sir Alton could bring that rich vein of form into play to complete the hat-trick in a wide open Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance contest at Caymanas Park today.

The super fit American-bred colt and company are expected to overshadow their lesser peers, who will battle in a low-level Optional Claiming event for the Roderick “Pilot” Francis Memorial Trophy on the eight-race programme.

Post time for the six-furlong (1,200 metres) curtain call is 5:05 pm. First post is 1:00 pm.

Though stepping up to Overnight Allowance company for his first crack at some of the proverbial big wigs Sir Alton does so in superb form, which grants him an excellent chance of extending his winning streak.

Sir Alton in his last two races won the War Zone Sprint over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on August 30 in a cool 1:04.4, erasing the previous mark of 1:05.3 done by Royal Assault in 2015 and Simply The Best in 2016. He then ran 1:11.1 for six furlongs to win the Ronron Trophy on September 13, again erasing the previous stakes record of 1:11.4 set by Runallday in 2017.

Despite coming from the number one draw on this occasion, Sir Alton has been eased considerably in the scales for this and should again use his speed to good advantage to leave all and sundry in his wake. Anthony Thomas retains the ride in the hunt for the hat-trick.

In fact, only a few of his nine rivals — Dunrobin, Peking Cruz, Enuffisenuffand possibly El Profesor — are expected to pose any real challenges in deep stretch.

Of that bunch, Anthony Nunes' Enuffisenuff seems most likely to catch and sweep by Sir Alton, if he is to be caught.

Enuffisenuff, like Sir Alton does now, came to this level for the first time on September 19 hunting a hat-trick of wins; but he had to settle for a third-place finish with Dick Cardenas in the saddle.

Dane Nelson has once again been asked to get the leg up on Enuffisenuff, who is as fit as can be, and one can expect this grey colt to construct his victory bid in the latter stage of this race as he seeks to resume winning ways.

Enuffisenuff carries top weight and will be wanting a hot pace to be fully effective in his final rattle.

Peking Cruz has been very active in recent times but has only managed to place twice in his last eight races.

That said, the Richard Azan-trainee is a lot better than his recent form suggests and can be competitive on his day. Today could very well be one of those days but the chances of Peking Cruz upstaging Sir Alton and Enuffisenuff appear slim.

Dunrobin and El Profesor have been clicking as much as their respective connections would have anticipated and both are highly capable of holding their own in this field, so expect a more competitive effort from these two in the final bang-up for a share of the spoils.

Spencer Chung's Truly Amazing is a talented filly who has won all of her four races over five furlongs straight, thereby signalling a liking for the galloping course.

She has shown glimpses of her potential in three races around the bend but always seems to shorten in the latter stages. As such, she is not expected to finish tops here against the boys.

The returning Garrincha will need time to find his footing after a lengthy layoff, while Formal Gladiator, Soul Cure and Roy Rogers are expected to be found wanting after the early pace.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Polly B/Eddie's Princess/Another Prosecutor/Mr Universe

Race 2) Primal Fear/Colour Me Tan/Lava Boy/Sniper Man

Race 3) Princess Statistic/Treasure Train/Boss Izzy/Reassurance/The Nextbigting

Race 4) Black Royalty/Lady Rattapur/Dream of Mine/Top Gear

Race 5) Triple Seven/Sheboom/Roses for Elle/Ocean Wave

Race 6) Quantum Dancer/Nuclear Dan Dada/Lazer Light/Sly Stalloon

Race 7) Vampire Rejection/My Episode/Seadon/Saint Michael

Race 8) Sir Alton/Dunrobin/Peking Cruz/Enuffisenuff/El Profesor