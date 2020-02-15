Six hunt mid-season final spots in Western Confed Super League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Six teams, led by zone leaders Falmouth United and Wadadah FC, are still in the race for the places in the mid-season final of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League as they go into today's final set of games in the return round.

Three points separate the top three teams in Zone One, while the top three in Zone Two are separated by a single point with Wadadah FC and Sandals South Coast, who are separated by goals scored in Zone Two, will meet in a massive game at UDC Field in Montego Bay.

Falmouth United are on 19 points at the top of Zone One, one more than defending champions Faulkland FC and Montego Bay United are in third place on 16 points.

Wadadah FC and Sandals South Coast are both on 16 points and also have a goal-difference of six with FC Reno a point behind in third place.

Sandals South Coast could book their spot in the February 23 final with a repeat win over Wadadah FC after taking their first game 2-1 in Whitehouse and are unbeaten in their last eight games, four of which were draws.

While Wadadah FC have scored more goals, Sandals South Coast boast one of the best defences in the competition with just four goals conceded, and need to be on top of their form against a Wadadah FC team that can be as potent as any on any given day.

Wadadah FC are yet to find a consistent goalscorer, but will hope the veteran Kemiro James, who leads them with four goals, can produce the goods.

Conroy Dixon has scored three for Sandals South Coast, who have found goals hard to come by.

A draw at UDC Field could see FC Reno sneak into the final with a win over Lilliput Rovers, who they had beaten 2-0 in the first round.

Lilliput Rovers scored four times in the first half last week against Hopewell United, but had to hang on for a 4-3 win and cannot afford to be as careless against FC Reno who have scored 14 goals so far, while the St James club outfit have conceded 16.

Falmouth United should not have any issues dealing with Super Star FC, the only team yet to win a game and have given up 20 goals in nine games played.

Falmouth United, the only team not to lose a game, are on fire and have not conceded a goal in their last four games and have won their last three in a row.

Peter Campbell has scored in their last two games, while Dante Green, who joined the club in January, has scored three. Falmouth United will look to go into the consolation final with a moral boosting victory.

Super Star have shown flashes here and there, holding defending champions Faulkland FC goal-less in Montego Bay, in the first round then led them last weekend before losing 2-1. If they can put up a fight tomorrow, Faulkland could book back-to-back spots in the final with a win over Harmony FC at Jarrett Park.

Today's games

Wadadah FC vs Sandals South Coast @ UDC

Hopewell United vs Coopers Pen FC @ Orchard Comm Cntr

Montego Bay United vs George's Plain FC @ Wespow Park

Falmouth United vs Super Star FC @ Elleston Wakeland

Faulkland FC vs Harmony FC @ Jarrett Park

FC Reno vs Lilliput Rovers @ Frome Sports Grounds

All games start at 3:00 pm

