Six schools make it two-straight to start D'Cup campaign

MUNRO, St Elizabeth — Six schools led by former champions Munro College and Manchester High extended their winning starts to two games in their ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football competition yesterday as Mile Gully High, Paul Bogle High, Annotto Bay High and Oracabessa High were also winners.

Former champions St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) also got off to a winning start, edging Maggotty High 1-0 at the Appleton Sports Grounds with Jevaughnie Coleman scoring the lone goal in the second half.

The Zone A top of the group clash between leaders Green Pond High and former champions Cornwall College will headline 10 games down to be contested today with Cornwall College taking an 11-game win streak over Green Pond into the game.

Manning's School and Maud McLeod will also seek their second wins when they meet in a Zone D game in Sav-la-Mar.

Also today, former champions Frome Technical and Anchovy High will be seeking to extend winning starts when they take on Maldon High and Green Island High, respectively.

St James will be seeking to rebound after their first loss to Anchovy in years, while in Zone C Herbert Morrison host Cedric Titus and Holland High will be home to Spot Valley, all four seeking their first victory of the season.

Yesterday Munro College scored back-to-back 2-0 wins to start their season with Jaheem McIntosh getting both goals in their win over Sydney Pagon High as they rushed to the top of Zone E with six points.

Manchester High and Mile Gully High both claimed wins to stay tied on points in Zone F with wins over Belair High and DeCarteret College, respectively.

Livingston Walters scored twice for Manchester High in their 3-1 win, while Javel Coley bagged his second brace in as many games to lead Mile Gully High to a 2-0 victory.

Annotto Bay High were 4-0 winners over Carron Hall in Zone J as Paul Bogle High edged Robert Lightbourne High 1-0 in Zone O.

Oracabessa High beat Ocho Rios High 2-0 in their early season top of Zone I clash after both schools had won their opening games on Saturday.

Games today

Zone A

Maldon High vs Anchovy

Cornwall College vs Green Pond

St James High vs Irwin High- Jarrett Park

Zone B

Merlene Ottey vs Hopewell

Frome Tech vs Green Island

Zone C

Herbert Morrison vs Cedric Titus

Holland High vs Spot Valley

Zone D

Godfrey Stewart vs Belmont

Manning's vs Maud McLeod

Grange Hill vs Petersfield @ Belle Isle

Yesterday's results

Zone E

Maggotty High 0, STETHS 1

Munro College 2, Sydney Pagon 0

Newell High 0, Lacovia High 0

Zone F

B B Coke 3, May Day 1

Mile Gully 2, DeCarteret College 0

Belair High 1, Manchester High 3

Zone I

Marcus Garvey 2, Iona High 0

Browns Town 1, York Castle 0

Oracabessa 2, Ocho Rios 0

Zone J

St Mary Tech 3, Tacky High 0

Carron Hall 0, Annotto Bay 4

Zone M

Bellefield High 0, Denbigh Highgate 0

Zone N

Kemps Hill 0, Vere Technical 0

Old Harbour 1, Foga Road 0

Zone O

Yallahs 0, St Thomas Technical 2

Seaforth 4, Morant Bay 0

Paul Bogle 1, Robert Lightbourne 0