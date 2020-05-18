Sky Germany attracts record audience for Bundesliga restart
Berlin, Germany (AFP) — The restart of the Bundesliga behind locked doors on Saturday attracted over six million viewers watching in Germany, a new record for broadcasters Sky , according to specialist website DWDL.de .
When the German league resumed on Saturday afternoon after a two-month break due to the novel coronavirus, Sky had 3.68 million viewers watching the matches on its subscription TV channels in Germany.
The domestic figure is more than double the usual audience for a typical round of Saturday matches.
In addition, 2.45 million viewers watched the Konferenz - a simultaneous live broadcast of the five afternoon games, where coverage moved from stadium to stadium.
In the day's main game, Erling Braut Haaland scored the first Bundesliga goal since mid-March to help Borussia Dortmund rout rivals Schalke 4-0 and stay in the title race with Bayern Munich, who defeated Union Berlin 2-0 away yesterday.
A spokesman for the German Football League (DFL) told AFP the matches were televised by more than 70 broadcasters worldwide, all on previously-agreed deals.
With Bundesliga matches played behind closed doors in near-empty stadiums, Sky Germany broadcast the Konferenz on its free-to-view sports news channel.
The idea was to discourage fans in Germany from meeting up to watch matches in places with a Sky subscription.
When Saturday afternoon's games kicked off, Sky Germany had a market share of 27.4 per cent on their pay-to-view channels and 18.2 per cent on their free channel.
In the target group of 14-49 year-olds, the total market share was “over 60 per cent”, according to DWDL.de yesterday, a record for Sky Germany.
Having been granted permission to restart after the German Government approved the league's strict hygiene guidelines, the Bundesliga is the first top European league to resume.
There are hopes the leagues in Italy, Spain, and England can restart next month while the French league season has already been scrapped.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy