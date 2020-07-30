Slight gain for Roach, Holder slips

LONDON, England (CMC) —Kemar Roach's four-wicket, first-innings haul in the Old Trafford third Test has seen him gain one place in the latest International Cricket Council's Test bowling rankings.

The 32-year-old seamer, the leader of the West Indies attack, now lies 15th and is one of three maroon cap players in the top 20.

Roach finished with four for 72 in England's total of 369 all out, in the process becoming the ninth West Indies bowler and the first in 26 years to reach 200 wickets in Tests.

The Barbadian finished the three-Test series with eight wickets as West Indies lost the final Test by 269 runs to concede the series 2-1.

Captain Jason Holder, meanwhile, dropped two places to fifth after picking up just two wickets in the final Test, while speedster Shannon Gabriel remained unmoved at 19th after claiming just two.

Off-spinner Roston Chase, the only other West Indies bowler in the top 50, remained 31st. He claimed 10 wickets in the series.

In the batting rankings, elegant stroke-maker Shai Hope rose two places to 68th, following scores of 17 and 31 in the final Test.

It was the only bright spark of the tour for the 26-year-old, who struggled with 105 runs overall at an average of 17.

Holder remained the highest-ranked West Indies batsman at 41st with wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich (48th) and opener Kraigg Brathwaite (50th) completing the top 50.

Australia's Steve Smith has continued his reign at the top of the batting rankings while fellow countryman Pat Cummins still dominates the bowling rankings.

There was no change in the all-rounders rankings with Holder lying second behind top-ranked Ben Stokes of England.