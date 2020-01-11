Slow batting gives Jaguars advantage on opening day

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul was one of three Guyana Jaguars batsmen with half-centuries as the five-time reigning champions took the honours on day one of their day/night first-round encounter against Leeward Islands Hurricanes on Thursday.

Opting to bat first at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Jaguars batted slowly to finish the day on 210 for four from 90 overs.

The left-handed Chanderpaul top-scored with 60 — his seventh first-class fifty — while Captain Leon Johnson struck 59 and opener Chandrapaul Hemraj a breezy 52.

Test discard Vishaul Singh chipped in with 25 but fell to the night's final delivery.

Left-arm seamer Colin Archibald was the hosts' best bowler with two for 28.

It was Hemraj who inspired Jaguars' early momentum, hammering six fours and a brace of sixes off just 60 balls as he posted 70 for the first wicket with Chanderpaul.

When he became the first of Archibald's wickets, Chanderpaul, the son of Test great Shiv Chanderpaul, featured in two-successive half-century partnerships to keep the visitors on top.

First, he added 74 for the second wicket with Johnson before putting on a further 56 for the third wicket with Vishaul Singh.

Chanderpaul's innings was a marathon one, the 23-year-old facing 243 balls in a shade under 5 ¼ hours and striking seven fours.

In contrast, Johnson was more adventurous, punching eight fours and a six off 120 balls in nearly 2 ½ hours at the crease.