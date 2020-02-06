Small, Granville are schoolboy football's MVPs

All-island champions Clarendon College were the toast of the ISSA schoolboy football awards ceremony, walking away with most of the top prizes at the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston yesterday.

Clarendon College's Roderick Granville and Tyrese Small of Jamaica College (JC) were the Most Valuable Players (MVP) of the daCosta Cup and Manning Cup, respectively

Granville was instrumental in Clarendon College winning the rural area and all-island Olivier Shield titles, while Small led JC to the urban Manning Cup crown.

Clarendon College's Sheldon Smart, with 11 goals, won the Golden Boot for daCosta Cup, while Kingston College's Dwayne Atkinson (nine goals), took the prize for Manning Cup. Of course, this was judged from the second round of the competition onwards.

Giovanni Mitto of Frome Technical scored the most goals in the daCosta Cup, while Wolmer's Boys' Ronaldo Webster scored most in the Manning Cup. However, the figure was not available at the ceremony.

The Alex Thomas-coached Wolmer's Boys' were the Most Attacking team in the Manning Cup, while Manchester High were the best in the daCosta Cup.

Kingston College (KC), who won the Champions Cup, was the Best Defensive Team in the Manning Cup with Clarendon College the Best Defensive team in the daCosta Cup.

The Manning Cup beaten finalists St Andrew Technical High (STATHS) and Clarendon College were the Most Disciplined Team in the urban and rural competitions, respectively.

All the first-round group winners, in both the manning Cup and daCosta Cup, were rewarded with trophies as were the second-round winners.

Clarendon College and JC collected their daCosta and Manning Cups as did KC for their Champions Cup triumph. St Catherine High and BB Coke High received their Walker and Ben Francis Cup trophies.

Salano Birch of Cornwall College was presented with the Scholar Footballer Award and a cheque for $200,000.

Keith Wellington, president of the Inter-secondary Schools Association (ISSA), noted that over 750 games were played between September and December last year amidst trying conditions, and said he and his team are looking forward to another exciting season.

“I must commend the chairmen of the respective committees, the staff and the supporting principals, and significantly, the sponsors for their support throughout the season. It was truly tremendous team work,” said Wellington, who is also principal of St Elizabeth Technical High School.

He also noted that the once popular All Manning versus All daCosta Cup match will return next season.

– Howard Walker