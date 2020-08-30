Smarter batting is required

BATSMAN Nkrumah Bonner says Jamaica Tallawahs have tweaked their batting plans to counter the slow pitches which have contributed to below-par scores so far during the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The adjustments were on show at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago, yesterday as they strode to a 37-run victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

“There has been a lot of assistance to the bowlers. It [the batting surface] has been a little bit slow as well,” Bonner had told the Jamaica Observer ahead of the clash with the Patriots.

“Seeing how the first half [of the preliminary stage] has gone I think the focus has to be to get that platform and to keep wickets intact and then to launch in the last seven or eight overs with wickets in hand,” the Jamaican continued.

The win — their third in six games — lifts the two-time former CPL Twenty20 (T20) champions to third place in the six-team preliminary standings with six points.

Three-time CPL winners Trinbago Knight Riders, who have been perfect from six outings, lead with 12 points, followed by second-placed St Lucia Zouks (eight), title holders Barbados Tridents (four), Guyana Amazon Warriors (four) and the last-placed Patriots (two).

In previous campaigns, preliminary games in the CPL T20 were contested at various venues across the region. But due to the novel coronavirus pandemic all games this season are being played behind closed doors in Trinidad at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Comparatively, it has been a low-scoring tournament, with teams generally finding it hard to score freely and to rotate the strike. Spin bowlers, in particular, have played major roles in restricting batsmen.

The Tallawahs batsmen have struggled more than most — the 160-5 tallied in the successful run chase against St Lucia Zouks is their only total over 150 runs in this campaign.

Yesterday, their top order painstakingly built a foundation in the opening 10 overs before a late flurry, led by opener Glenn Phillips' 61-ball 79 not out, propelled them to 147-6.

When Jermaine Blackwood (27) was dismissed midway the 12th over, they were 66-2. Though without injured superstar all-rounder Andre Russell, the Tallawahs — with wickets in hand — were able to post a challenging total.

Their bowlers, who have been impressive so far this season, bowled out the Patriots for 110.

“The 150 and 160 scores will take some getting. As batsmen we have to be smart about how we approach the 20 overs. But I believe with our batting if we can get that platform for the power hitters in our team — we have one of the most destructive teams,” Bonner, who made 16 yesterday after being promoted to open the batting, said.

“I won't blame any particular part of the batting. Wickets will fall — it's T20 [cricket], but we have to support each other. We know that with the wicket it takes a little time to get in because the wicket is slow. We have come to accept that.

“It [the high number of dot balls] is definitely something we can improve on because I think so far in the tournament we're one of the teams with the most dot balls. If we can improve that by even 20 per cent then we're heading in the right direction. In scoring and preserving your wicket on a difficult track it takes some skill, but obviously it's something we are working on,” he told the Observer.

Despite the team's inconsistency, the batsman is optimistic of the Tallawahs making the play-off stage, which is to be contested among the top-four franchises.

“It hasn't gone the way we would have wanted, but I don't think we are in an extremely bad place. Every game from here is really important for us. Hopefully we can win those last few games and that can give us momentum going into the [play-offs].

“Our bowling has been doing really well for us, so if the batting can provide something to work with then we have a good chance of winning games,” Bonner said.