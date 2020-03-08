So much 'Moore' to come

Hydel High's defending 100m Class One champion Ashanti Moore believes the long-standing record of 11.13 seconds held by Veronica Campbell-Brown since 2001, could be in jeopardy when she clashes with Kevona Davis of Edwin Allen.

Dubbed the race of the ISSA Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, fans will be in for a treat as two of Jamaica's top young female sprinters come face to face in what is expected to be an enthralling encounter.

If and when it materialises, this box office draw could be the biggest clash since Simone Facey and Anneisha McLaughlin met in 2004 over 200m.

Moore, who clocked an impressive 11.17 last year, will have her hands full in repelling the challenge of Davis, who steps up in class with a personal best of 11.16 done in 2018. Davis won Class Two with 11.19 in 2019.

“Well the both of us are healthy [and] it will be a very competitive race, and it's a possibility that the record will go,” Moore told the Jamaica Observer.

“But my aim is to get a personal best, regardless of the position [in which] I finish,” she noted.

The expected clash between Moore and Davis at the Central Championship never materalised as Moore did not compete, which raised doubts about her fitness.

But when the Observer visited her training session, she was seen going through her paces quite well, by doing some 400m drills with her teammates, and appeared to be in very good shape.

Moore, known as the “Ashanti Warrior”, has competed only three times this year, clocking 11.74 in her season-opener at the JC meet on January 4, which had eyes popping with an effortless run.

She then did 11.47 at the Camperdown Classic on February 8 and stopped the clock at 24.06 in the 200m.

Moore, who revealed that she actually prefers the 200m because she feels more relaxed while running, quietly has hopes of making the Olympic team in the 100m. “Yes, I would like to go to the Olympics.”

In 2019 Moore won three gold at Champs, capturing the 100m, 200m and leading Hydel's 4x100 relay team to victory. But they fell short by seven points and finished second with 284 points. Edwin Allen won with 291.

Once again Hydel will be hunting that historic first lien on the trophy and another intense battle is in store with Edwin Allen. But Moore doesn't want to get into predicting the outcome.

“At the end of the day every school has a good team. However, our aim is not to win, but be in the top five so may the best team win,” said Moore, mirroring the rhetoric of her coach Cory Bennett.