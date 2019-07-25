So near, yet so 'Farr'

After his outstanding performances at the Inter Secondary Schools Spots Association (ISSA) Boys Championships in March, Wolmer's Boys Jeremy Farr admitted he was “disappointed” that he failed to make the team as an individual runner to the 20th Pan American Under-20 Championships in Costa Rica last weekend, but said he was happy to be part of a team that broke the National junior record.

Farr ran a personal best 45.65 seconds to win the Class One boys' 400m on the final day of 'Champs', a day after he took the bronze medal in the 400-m hurdles in 51.41 seconds, also a lifetime best, and had set up what was expected to be a big clash with the in-form Anthony Cox at the JAAA National Under-20 Championships in June.

He was, however, edged into third place at the JAAA Championships in June and told the Jamaica Observer on Sunday's final day of the Pan-American Under-20 Championships he had mixed feelings.

“I am really happy and excited to win a medal, but of course I was a little bit disappointed that I did not make the team in an individual capacity…I was not on top form as I was at Champs, but I hoped for the best and I am glad that I got to come here and be part of a National junior record team,” he said.

Farr ran the second leg on the team that clocked 3: 00.99 minutes to place second behind the USA's World junior record 2: 59.30, and said he ended his final season as a junior on a high.

“To sum it up, it was a phenomenal season; it's the first time I am running this late in the season and it's the first time I have been this fit this late in the season,” he told the Observer, as he gave credit to the work that his coach at Wolmer's Boys, Danny Hawthorne, and his staff did.

After getting a number of offers from American colleges, Farr signed with the University of Arkansas and said that was where he felt he would fit best.

“I chose Arkansas, as they approached me long before Champs in mid-February and that meant a lot to me, it was obvious they had done some homework and they had belief in me as well.”