Solskjaer eyes signings as Sevilla punish wasteful Man U

COLOGNE, Germany (AFP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United face a busy few weeks in the transfer market after losing a third semi-final this season as Sevilla reached the Europa League final by coming from behind to win 2-1 in Cologne.

United were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal after Bruno Fernandes's early penalty put them in front.

Suso quickly levelled for Sevilla before goalkeeper Bono kept them in the game and substitute Luuk De Jong continued the Spanish side's remarkable Europa League run in recent years by slotting home the winner 12 minutes from time.

United had already secured their place in the Champions League next season by finishing third in the Premier League, but an over-reliance on a small core of players was again exposed as Solskjaer did not make a single substitution until three minutes from time.

United's new Premier League campaign could now begin in just over four weeks' time and initial talks over the signing of Jadon Sancho have stalled with Borussia Dortmund insisting the England international will remain in Germany next season.

“We need to strengthen the squad depth of course. It will be a long season,” said Solskjaer.

“I cannot say when or if transfers are going to be done, but we are looking at it. It is a quick turnaround. We just have to be 100 per cent sure when we do those deals.”

Sevilla have now won 25 of their last 26 Europa League knockout ties and will believe they are destined to win the competition for a sixth time when they face Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in Friday's final.

“We are very excited for the final, but it will be the hardest game yet and we have to prepare,” said Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui is enjoying a renaissance in Seville after a tough couple of years when he was sacked as Spain coach on the eve of the 2018 World Cup for accepting the role as Real Madrid manager and then fired again just months into his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sevilla are now unbeaten in a club record 20 games, but were unsettled by the pace and movement of United's front four early as Marcus Rashford was wiped out by Diego Carlos after his initial effort was saved by Bono.