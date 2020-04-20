IMPROVING THEMSELVES

DESPITE the revenue-earning setback brought on by postponements and cancellations due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), at least some coaches are keen to beef up their expertise while the relevant parties grapple with curtailing the pandemic.

“It's a global pandemic and everybody is going to feel the crunch, and hopefully we find some solution and get back to our new normal,” Jamaican-born Andrew Richardson, who coaches Windward Islands Volcanoes in the franchise-based regional cricket competitions, told the Jamaica Observer.

“The focus is to stay healthy…I think that's the focus instead of going back to play the sport. I'm still here planning so that as soon as things go back to normal, I definitely will be ready to hit the ground running. I urge coaches and administrators to stay sharp and to come back improved. Spend the time to do some research, watch videos, [and] take notes so that when this pandemic is over we come out better,” said the 38-year-old.

To date, there have been in excess of 160,000 reported deaths resulting from over 2.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Cricket, like all other major sporting activities, have ground to a halt, and organisers, faced with enormous scheduling conundrums, are left pulling their hair out.

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 tournament, entering its eighth staging this year, is slated to run from August to September.

Richardson, the Jamaica Tallawahs team manager since the 2015 campaign, is eyeing further CPL opportunities.

“We're keeping our eye on the CPL coming up later this year. When the CPL comes around, hopefully, I'll be involved in that if there's a chance.

“Economically it is going to affect everybody — it will, and it is good that people were probably prepared for times like this. It's definitely going to affect, not just me or another coach, but everybody involved in sports. In Jamaica we say 'preparing for that rainy day'. At this moment it's certainly showering,” he said.

Taking an even wider look at the situation, the former Jamaica fast bowler fears that a potential assignment with the West Indies 'A' team has gone down the drain.

“Last year I got an opportunity to work with the West Indies A team and there probably would have been a series some time this year, which is going to be obviously cancelled. That was a really good learning patch for me when India 'A' came here last season. I was looking forward to being a part of that set-up again,” Richardson, who captured 192 wickets at 23.96 in 68 first class matches, explained.

Former Jamaica and West Indies all-rounder David Bernard, who coaches at the local club and franchise level, told the Observer that he is also taking stock.

“The standstill has had a big impact. Obviously, it has stalled the current season and the things I would have wanted to implement throughout, but I have been using the time to reflect on how things have transpired thus far and look at ways in which I can make improvements to be more efficient,” said Bernard who, though boasting a batting average of 40.4, only represented the regional side in three Tests.

“The pandemic has been very devastating and has affected the lives of everyone. It's changed the way how we live and interact, and who knows what further or permanent changes it will make to how we live?

“We have all seen how it has shut down the world of sports, cricket included. At this point everything is shrouded in uncertainty but hopefully normalcy will return in short order.

“This pandemic has halted any plans that would have existed. Aside from reflecting on coaching, among other things, I have been spending precious time with my family – and that is priceless,” the 38-year-old ex-Jamaica cricketer, who played 127 first class matches while averaging 25.75 with the bat and 27.83 with the ball, said.

Former spin-bowling ace Nikita Miller who, along with Richardson and Bernard, was part of successful Jamaica teams of yesteryear, has also made the transition into coaching.

Miller, assistant coach for Jamaica Scorpions and overseer of the Wolmer's Boys' School cricket programme, while reiterating the need for people to adhere to proper health guidelines, noted it has become a game of wait and see.

“It is something that is out of everybody's hand. It's disappointing yes, but lives are more important than anything else and the health of individuals is more important, so let's just pray and hope that this virus goes away. But we have to play our part though; we can't just pray and hope. I'm imploring everyone to stay at home, to stay safe, and to exercise the right protocols for us to beat this virus,” he told the Observer.

Miller, who turns 38 next month, said that for him, the COVID-19 impact on job opportunities has been minimal.

“It affected [me] just a little, but I'm not being ungrateful. I've been blessed with opportunities in coaching, and this virus has come up and we just have to try our best to get rid of it. As soon as we can get it under control we can return to normal service and I can think about other jobs I'll be able to take up.

“I am doing some reading on coaching stuff, just to refresh my brain. And whatever I learned over the season I'm doing some jottings and I did a review as well, so whenever I'm back on the job I can use what I learn to improve whatever team I'm working with and to improve as well,” explained the former left-arm finger spinner who tallied 538 first class wickets in 100 matches at 16.31.

