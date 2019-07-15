South Africa clip Sunshine Girls 55-52 in frenetic group decider
LIVERPOOL, England — Jamaica blamed carelessness in possession as the main reason for their 52-55 defeat at the hands of lower-ranked South Af rica in yesterday's frenetic Netball World Cup Group C decider inside M&S Bank Arena.
Jamaica finished the first stage of the preliminaries with four points after two victories and a loss. South Africa topped Group C with six points after three wins.
“Our start was really poor. It was just the simple turnovers that we've been talking about. We keep making them, so it's just now to fix those and once we fix those we'll be good to go,” said vice-captain Vangelee Williams during the mixed zone.
The Sunshine Girls, ranked second in the world behind Australia, did bounce back from an 11-goal deficit at the half-time to pull level midway the fourth quarter. However, they fumbled possession at crucial stages and lost momentum that they were never able to regain.
The loss is a setback in their title-winning challenge, but they have minimum turnaround time before lining up against hosts England at the start of round two preliminaries today.
“It's not the first we're playing England. We know the rivalry is strong, so we just have to come, put our best foot forward and stamp our class,” Williams told reporters.
South Africa's goal attack Maryka Holtzhausen, brimming with glee, told the Jamaica Observer that she was surprised the Jamaicans did not utilise their superior robustness throughout.
“It hasn't really sunk it yet but I think when we get to the changing room we'll realise what we just did… but to pull it through is just glory to God,” she said.
“If I'm to be really honest, I expected it to be a bit more physical. I've played some Jamaican teams that have been really physical, but I think the Jamaicans played a really clean game. They put up a good performance but I'm glad that we could pull this one through.”
Holtzhausen conceded that South Africa struggled after Nicole Dixon and Stacian Facey went into the game.
“We were slow out of the box in the third quarter and Jamaica made some changes and we just didn't adapt to them quick enough,” the Proteas player told the Observer.
Jamaica's goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler struck 38 goals from 39 attempts, while goal attack Shanice Beckford hit 14 from 19.
South Africa's goal shooter Lenize Potgieter counted 36 goals from 39 tries, while Holtzhausen scored 19 from 29.
South Africa, ranked fifth in the world, began sharply and with high intensity, racing into 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
They built on that advantage to stay ahead 32-21 at the half, as Jamaica continued to commit turnovers, blighting their chances to shoot at the opponents' goal.
Dixon was brought in for Adean Thomas at centre, and Facey went on for Jodi-Ann Ward, who was at wing defence. The latter change involved pushing Facey into goal defence, while allowing vice-captain Williams to take over at wing defence.
The shuffle reaped immediate rewards for the desperate and energised Jamaicans.
They tightened the screws to reduce the deficit to 38-42 heading into the fourth and final period. They continued to pressure their opponents, forcing them into turnovers, but after pulling level at 44 they seemed to hit a wall and South Africa took full advantage to edge to victory.
Teams:
Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward, Vangelee Williams, Shamera Sterling
Subs: Romelda Aiken, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Nicole Dixon, Stacian Facey, Rebekah Robinson
South Africa — Lenize Potgieter, Maryka Holtzhausen, Bongiwe Msomi, Erin Burger, Shadine Van Der Merwe, Karla Pretorius, Phumza Maweni.
Subs: Sigrid Burger, Izette Griesel, Chawane Khanyisa, Renske Stoltz, Zanele Vimbela
Yesterday's results
New Zealand 89, Singapore 21
Malawi 65, Barbados 41
England 90, Samoa 24
Uganda 52, Scotland 43
Australia 99, Sri Lanka 24
Northern Ireland 49, Zimbabwe 51
Jamaica 52, South Africa 55
Trinidad and Tobago 67, Fiji 56
Today's matches
First session
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand
Northern Ireland vs Malawi
Australia vs Barbados
Sri Lanka vs Singapore
Second session
Jamaica vs England
Fiji vs Samoa
Trinidad and Tobago vs Uganda
South Africa vs Scotland
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy