South Africa fires controversial cricket chief Moroe
Johannesburg , South Africa (AFP) — Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced yesterday that suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe had been fired.
In a brief statement, CSA said the board had decided to end Moroe's employment with immediate effect following an independent forensic investigation that found he had “committed acts of serious misconduct”.
The acts of misconduct were not specified.
Moroe was suspended last December soon after the accreditation of five journalists was withdrawn.
During his two years at the helm, first as acting chief executive and in a full-time role from July 2018, Moroe was involved in several controversies.
He had several clashes with the SA Cricketers' Association (SACA), which sued CSA over what it claimed were breaches by Moroe of an agreement between the two bodies.
At the time of Moroe's suspension, SACA and two major sponsors called for the board to resign for allowing administrative chaos under Moroe's watch.
Controversy has continued to dog cricket during Moroe's suspension, culminating in the announcement on August 17 of the resignation of CSA president Chris Nenzani and acting chief executive Jacques Faul, with the latter apparently deciding his situation was untenable following a heated board meeting.
During more than eight months of suspension, Moroe was on full pay of a reported 365,000 rand (US$21,500) a month.
The CSA statement said Moroe had been offered an opportunity to make representations regarding the allegations against him but had failed to do so.
South African cricket has appeared to be in a chaotic state in recent months.
It has been rocked by allegations of racism by former players, while there appears to be a power struggle for control of CSA, which is due to hold its annual general meeting on September 5.
