South Africa to make decision on Windies tour next month

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CMC) — Cricket South Africa (CSA) is expected to make a decision on the future of the tour of West Indies next month, after Monday announcing the cancellation of the limited overs series against Sri Lanka.

South Africa are scheduled to face West Indies in two Tests and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) from July 15 to August 16, but that tour now seems likely to fall victim to the novel coronavirus pandemic which has already resulted in 2.4 million infections and 166,000 deaths globally.

Media reports here said CSA officials would decide on the Windies series in “mid-May”.

Cricket West Indies has already scrapped some of its domestic tournaments, but said recently it was continuing to monitor developments, and would liaise with the partner boards before making any determination on upcoming series.

In announcing the cancellation of the tour of Sri Lanka set for June, CSA's Acting Chief Executive Officer Jacques Faul said decisions regarding tours would be made in the players' best interests.

“It is very sad that we have been forced to take this step and we will reschedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and our international fixture list allows,” Faul said.

The English-speaking Caribbean has recorded over 800 infections from the virus known as COVID-19, with 49 deaths reported.

Nearly all Caribbean nations have instituted curfews, with some also shutting down ports of entry, in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

South Africa have recorded 3,300 infections and 58 deaths and are in the midst of a stringent five-week lockdown scheduled to end May 1.

The impact of the virus on both regions has significantly reduced the likelihood the tour will proceed.

If the tour is called off, it will be a huge blow to both sides, with the five T20Is expected to serve as crucial preparation for the T20 World Cup scheduled for Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Like all international sides, West Indies are also facing a severe disruption to their schedule with the three-Test tour of England planned for June expected to be called off later this week.

West Indies are also scheduled to host New Zealand in a limited overs series from July 8-19 but New Zealand Cricket officials have already said the tour is “highly unlikely” to take place.