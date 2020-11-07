Southampton top for first time since 1988, Burnley remain winless

London, United Kingdom (AFP) — Southampton swept to the top of the Premier League for the first time since 1988 with a 2-0 win against Newcastle, while Burnley remain without a victory this season after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Brighton yesterday.

Goals from Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong ensured Southampton finished the day at the summit of the English top-flight table for the first time since Chris Nicholl's team 32 years ago.

It is Ralph Hasenhuttl in charge of the Saints now and the Austrian has masterminded a remarkable revival on the south-coast.

Just over a year after they were humiliated in a 9-0 thrashing by Leicester at St Mary's, Southampton have been transformed so thoroughly that they now look capable of beating anyone in the country on their day.

Sustaining their place at the top is likely to prove a step too far, yet there is no reason why they shouldn't dream of European qualification and even a surprise bid to finish in the top four.

Hasenhuttl recently claimed he wanted his team of “pirates” to stay out of the spotlight, but their swashbuckling form will make that impossible.

Southampton, winners in five of their last six games, would be replaced at the top by Everton if they beat Manchester United today.

If Everton slip up, then second placed Liverpool, currently behind Southampton on goal difference, Leicester and Tottenham all have the chance to move into the first place by Sunday night.

Southampton's leading scorer Danny Ings is sidelined for several weeks with a knee injury suffered in last weekend's win at Aston Villa.

But Adams is emerging as a fine finisher in his own right and he put Southampton ahead in the seventh minute.

Theo Walcott's pressing was the key as he pounced on Miguel Almiron's ludicrous decision to try a flashy turn under pressure inside his own penalty area.

Having stolen possession from Almiron, Walcott quickly flicked a cross to Adams, who guided an excellent volley past Karl Darlow for his third goal in his last four games.

Chasing hard and attacking with purpose, Walcott was completely transformed from the anonymous figure he had become at Everton before rejoining Southampton earlier this season.

Teed up by Moussa Djenepo's nimble flick, Walcott nearly doubled Southampton's lead just before half-time with a curler from the edge of the area that flashed just wide.

Southampton kept up their relentless pressure after the break and Jan Bednarek's effort was cleared off the line by Jamaal Lascelles before Oriol Romeu's 20-yard blast was tipped onto the bar by Darlow.

Darlow made another good stop to repel Bednarek's header before VAR controversially ruled that Lascelles' challenge on Walcott wasn't worthy of a penalty.

Armstrong wrapped up the points in the 82nd minute when he stole possession from Sean Longstaff and cleverly worked space for a low shot from the edge of the area that gave Darlow no chance.

Burnley frustration

Burnley have made their worst-ever start to a season and are without a victory in eight games dating back to last term.

Sean Dyche's side moved off the bottom of the table after their second point from seven games.

Brighton have won just one of their eight league matches this term and sit three points above the relegation zone.

Graham Potter's team have won only one of their past 13 league home matches dating back to June.

Neal Maupay was back in the Brighton team after being left out against Tottenham amid reports Potter was unhappy with his attitude.

But the French striker, Brighton's leading scorer this season with four goals, couldn't inspire his side to a much-needed win.