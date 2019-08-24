Sparkle Diamond, Summer Sun, Uncle Vinnie frontrunners for 60th Anniversary Trophy feature

Sparkle Diamond, one of the most talked-about horses in training at present, is in a rush to make the cut for the upcoming Diamond Mile and gets his first opportunity to begin earning for the most prestigious race when he takes on rivals in the Caymanas 60th Anniversary Trophy feature at Caymanas Park, today.

Sparkle Diamond faces 10 rivals in the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event for three-year-olds and upward going a distance of 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) for a purse of $1 million.

Despite having three consecutive wins from four career starts this season, Sparkle Diamond has yet to begin earning for the US$115,000 Diamond Mile, which is scheduled for November 9, 2019.

Connections are expecting nothing but another win from their charge as the $546,000 winner's share would get Sparkle Diamond up and running in the race for a possible one of 16 spots in the Diamond Mile.

After his unflattering effort on debut over seven furlongs (1,500m) on March 20 when he finished seventh by 25 lengths behind Sentient, Sparkle Diamond has been unstoppable. He ran a blistering 1:05.3 for 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on June 29, and an impressive 58.3 over 5 furlongs (1,000m) round on July 13 before clocking a moderate 59.2 on August 6 coming down the straight.

In his last run Sparkle Diamond walked out of the starting gates, and for sure his handlers are hoping that this is not going to turn into a habit.

Although this will be his toughest task yet, it should be another walk in the park for Sparkle Diamond.

The race is positioned as the ninth event on the 10-race programme with a post time of 5:15 pm. First race is scheduled to gallop off at 12:30 pm.

Horses in the line-up who could run well are My Elle Belle, Fayrouz, Hover Craft, Summer Sun and Uncle Vinnie, while the others Taranis, Sergeant Reckless, Nuclear Lava, Anna Lisa and Kappone are all out of their depths.

My Elle Belle is a good sort who shows up now and then, and is one of those horses who could surprise. The one draw might be a hindrance.

Fayrouz is slowly getting her act together and an encouraging run here against Sparkle Diamond could do wonders for her career.

Hover Craft is a hard-knocking sort who continues to do well in his races despite going up in age. Hover Craft is expected to run well again.

However, the leading contenders for second spot are Summer Sun and Uncle Vinnie. Summer Sun, the improving foreigner, was a strong winner on last when defeating She's An Introvert in the Commissioner's Cup over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m) on August 1 — and that is good enough for second money.

One of the most consistent horses in the line-up is Uncle Vinnie, who last raced on August 3 in the Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy over 10 furlongs (2,000m) and was just beaten by Dontae in a close finish. Uncle Vinnie faces way more competition here in Sparkle Diamond, and although he would have to run out of his skin to beat the American-bred, Uncle Vinnie is one of the top contenders for second place.

Ones to watch

