Sparkling Diamond, God of Love for Ahwhofah Sprint feature

After finishing down the track on his seasonal bow in February, Errol Waugh's Sparkling Diamond seems poised to make a positive return to competitive racing and is expected to tuck away the Ahwhofah Sprint feature on the nine-race programme at Caymanas Park today.

The American-bred colt is set to line up against 10 rivals in the three-year-olds and upward Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event going over six furlongs (1,200m) for the $1-million purse.

Positioned as the penultimate race on the card, the Ahwhofah Sprint is scheduled to go to post at 5:00 pm. First post is 12:40 pm.

Sparkling Diamond's dismal showing, the 3-5 favourite in his lone showing so far this year on February 22, will still be fresh in the minds of many, and rightly so, as he broke down in deep stretch and came home in seventh position by over nine lengths over five furlongs round.

But the Ven Deezle-owned charge, who will be reunited with customary jockey Shane Ellis, has been working fairly well since then and has enough class to romp the contest, provided he returns in full force.

If not, then the likes of God of Love, Duke and Ras Emanuel will be waiting to pounce in the home stretch to steal top honours for their respective connections.

Action Run, Harry's Train, Zephyr, Dunrobin, El Profesor, Bold Aflair and Lala Diva complete the field.

The Fitzgerald Richards trainee God of Love ran a creditable third by 2 ½ lengths behind the wily Father Patrick over five-and-a-half furlongs on Emancipation Day, and should have no issues with the additional 100 metres.

Despite toting topweight of 57.0kg (126lb), God of Love and Christopher Mamdeen are going to run well again.

Gary Subratie's Duke failed to fire in that Emancipation Day Sprint, as the early pace of Father Patrick and others proved his undoing. However, Duke is versatile and determined, as is his jockey Robert Halledeen and they should bring fitness into play and find a place here.

Ras Emanuel was expected to be competitive in his last outing on June 27 in a six-furlong contest but weakened out of contention and finished down the track in 11th position behind the then down-in-class winner Prince Charles.

Trainer Peter McMaster has called on the red-hot Dick Cardenas to replace Omar Walker for this assignment, and even with 56.5kg (125lb), Ras Emanuel should now get things right and will be thereabouts at the end.

Meanwhile, the seventh event, a Restricted Stakes event for three-year-olds and upward, should also attract some attention as a number of Classic runners will use the race as preparation for next month's Jamaica St Leger.

The likes of Double Crown, Nipster, Rum With Me and Green Gold Rush, who all trailed home the talented Wow Wow in the 2000 Guineas, are the main contenders in the eight-horse line-up going over one mile (1,600m).

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Unbreakable/ShaunaCruise/El Cliente/War Hero

Race 2) KJ Express/StormPrincess/Mr Pantheon/Superbolt

Race 3) Hover Craft/ Sebastian/Bruce Wayne/Dysfunctional/Salah

Race 4) It Is Now/ SweetToppins/Big Big Daddy/ Akeem The Dream

Race 5) Super Mal/Parajet/Markofaprince/Jon Marshall

Race 6) Desrianna/Sweet Surprise/Will to Live/Morning Star/Sea Cruise/Casual Peach

Race 7) Double Crown/Nipster/Green Gold Rush/Rum with Me

Race 8) Sparkling Diamond/God of Love/ Ras Emanuel/Duke

Race 9) Tradition/Strikinglygorgeous/Acapella/Nyoka Classic