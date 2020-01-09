Dream chaser

Former Holmwood Technical High School sprint star Michae Harriott has her eyes firmly set on booking her spot on Jamaica's Olympic team to Tokyo, Japan.

The 20-year-old Harriott, who won the Class Two sprint double at Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships in 2017 in 11.63 and 23.28, is quietly confident of landing a spot in either the 100m or 200m event for the Olympics although she is cognisant she will have to run out of her skin to achieve her dream.

“I would like to make the team in both events if possible. But if not, I would like to make it in my favourite event – the 200m, which is challenge. But I am working hard to make the team,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

But with personal bests of 11.30 for the 100m and 23.28 for the 200m, Harriott now under the guidance of top coach, Maurice Wilson, knows she will have to lower her personal best times significantly to be on that plane to Japan.

“My personal best is 11.30 and I will have to go lower maybe 10.9. But I am working to go way beyond my limit and my PB [personal best] to make the team. Even if I scrape through with a relay spot, I would be grateful because that would be a great opportunity to help me to mature in the track and field [on the world stage],” said Harriott.

“The coaching staff here is a great and I have to just think further than InterCol because they encourage us to go beyond our limits,” said Harriott.

Having dominated Class Two at Champs, Harriott found things a little tougher in her first year at Class One and was second in the 100m in 11.44. Edwin Allen's Kashieka Cameron won in 11.29. Harriott was again second in the 200m in 23.37 behind Peterfield High's Ockerie Myrie, who won in 23.31. Cameron was third in 23.39 in a close and exciting race.

Her final year in Class One, Harriott was not at her best due to injuries and was fifth in the 100m, won by Ashanti Moore in 11.17, and limped home in the 200m and ended her Champs career in a manner she never dreamt.

“As a youngster coming out of high school to make the Olympic team that would be a great achievement for me, my coach, my family and Jamaica,” said Harriott, who has won multiple gold medals at the regional Carifta Games.

But when quizzed if competing in both the 100m and 200m at the Jamaican Senior Championships will hamper her, a confident Harriott replied: “Training will prepare me for that as I have a great head coach in Mr Wilson and he will be get me ready for anything.”

Now mixing it by training with the big girls at both GC Foster College and its affiliate club Sprintec, Harriott singled out national senior quarter-miler Anastasia LeRoy as one of her mentors.

“She encourages me every day at training to go harder, to push more, to be relaxed...she encourages me to go beyond my limits and look forward to anything, because with God, anything is possible,” Harriott ended.