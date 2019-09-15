CAVALIER FC VS HUMBLE LION FC — Speid calls for player protection as his young guns welcome the 'Lions'

STADIUM EAST — 5:00 PM

Following a horrendous tackle that eventually fractured the leg of Bryan English, Cavalier's Head Coach Rudolph Speid is calling for protection for his players, as he believe it's a tactic employed by other teams to disrupt their free-flowing attacking football.

Cavalier, sitting in seventh spot on three points, host a Humble Lion team in fourth spot on four points at Stadium East starting at 5:00 pm.

“They are a robust team, which is really our concern,” Speid told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“In the Harbour View game our player got his foot broken and the referee was five yards away and only gave the man a yellow card,” Speid complained.

English had to be substituted in the 31st minute and the man responsible for the injury, Harbour View's Kevon Farquharson, rubbed salt into their wounds with a thunderous freekick in the 71st minute, as the 'Stars of the East' ran out 3-0 winners.

“So one of our biggest problems is that we crying out for protection because the games are too physical, savage, butchery and the players keep on getting away with it no care what they do…break people foot and finish their careers,” Speid lamented.

“One of the tactic they use against Cavalier is to play rough and rugged and try to see if they can intimidate us,” he added.

“So we kind of know what we up against but we worked through this week and we coming with a plan to see if we can unsettle Humble Lion.

“And of course with their new Coach Andrew Price and the new coach syndrome, the players are high and everything working fine. New idea and the team will be performing much better than normal. So we have to take Humble Lion very seriously and they have been having good results.

“We know our style, we coming to play attractive, keep possession and try and unlock Humble Lion defence. It gonna be an interesting game,” said Speid.

But Humble Lion's Coach Andrew Price does not share Speid's views about his team being physically targeted.

Said Price: “That's his opinion and he is entitled to that. We are going out there to play good football and let the referees do their job.

“Playing Cavalier at home is always a tricky affair; they are a young, energetic team and you have to take them seriously. After dropping points at home against Mount Pleasant last week we definitely need to go there with the frame of mind to be positive and see if we can get some points out of the game.

“We will continue to do the things we have been doing for the last couple of weeks and we just need to be clinical in front of goal and defensively stout and see how the game plays out tomorrow,” he added.

Cavalier will be depending on captain Chevonne Marsh, along with Nicholas Hamilton, Clifton Woodbine, Jamar Purcell, Kimani Gibbons, Leonard Rankine, Gadial Irving, Ajuma Johnson, Leonardo Fogarthy and Julian Manning for victory.

Humble Lion, coming off an impressive 3-1 away win over Arnett Gardens and a 1-1 home draw with Mount Pleasant, will enter today's game full of confidence.

The Clarendon team will choose from goalkeeper Jeadine White, Mikhail Harrison, Gregory Lewis, Kevon Reid, Linval Lewis, Shamar Rhoden, Andrew Vanzie, Rohan Richards, Girvon Brown, Courtney Hill, Hugh Howell, Levaughn Williams, Leonardo Jebbison, Romeo Wright, Lorenzo Lewin, Kirk Duckworth, Ricardo Dennis and Javane Thompson.

—Howard Walker