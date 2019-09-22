Tivoli gardens FC VS Cavalier FC — Speid hopes Tivoli Gardens poor results continue against his youthful side

Tivoli Gardens Football Club (FC) enter today's game against Cavalier FC having lost all three games, but there is a feeling that things are about to change.

The pointless Tivoli Gardens are at the bottom of the 12-team Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL), while Cavalier sit in seventh spot on four points. Both teams meet at Edward Seaga Sports Complex, starting at 3:30 pm.

Tivoli Gardens, who won the league five times in 1983, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2011, have started the season in the worst possible way, losing to The University of the West Indies (UWI) FC, Arnett Gardens FC, and Mount Pleasant Football Academy.

However, they have been playing fairly well and both coaches Phillip Williams of Tivoli Gardens and his opposite number Rudolph Speid of Cavalier, believe their luck will change soon.

“We have been training well all week. We have a little momentum despite the fact that we have lost our last two games, but based on the way we have been playing, it's only a matter of time before results start going our way,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer.

“Cavalier [are] definitely a good team, a very youthful team and we [are] looking for a tough game tomorrow (Sunday). But we are playing at home and definitely we are going to make that advantage count,” Williams noted.

Tivoli Gardens will once again be looking for victory from the likes of Barrington Pryce, Kemar Flemmings, Shavar Campbell, Dwayne Smith, Howard Morris, Horace Ramsey, Trayvone Reid, Junior McGregor, Tkevin Garnett, Dasha Satchwell, Stephen Barnett, Rochane Smith, and veteran Jermaine Johnson.

“Teddy (Jermaine Johnson) is always a factor. He started against Mount Pleasant and he had a very decent game creating a number of chances and I think with more games under his belt he will be an X factor for us going forward,” said Williams.

Meanwhile, Cavalier, who won all three games against Tivoli Gardens last season, have started the better of the two teams, beating Dunbeholden 3-1 and drawing with Humble Lion 1-1. But Speid is aware of a Tivoli Gardens team looking to rebound.

“I am sure the league won't finish and they haven't won any games or draw [any games]. It's just when they are going to get the first one,” he told the Observer.

“They are wounded, so they will be more dangerous now. They have nothing to lose so they will put it all on the line. This is one of our more cautious games because at some point their luck will have to change and playing at home, I am expecting a tough match,” said Speid.

Cavalier will have to wait and see if star player Alex Marshall recovers in time after picking up a knock in Saturday's training session.

But the Foska Oats Boys will be depending on the likes of Chevone Marsh, Alex Marshall, Nicholas Hamilton, Clifton Woodbine, Leonard Rankine, Kyle Ming, Gadial Irving, Ajay Chin, Ajuma Johnson, Jamar Purcell, Leonardo Fogarty, and Kimani Arbourne for victory.

