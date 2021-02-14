Spinners keep Bangladesh in contest against West Indies

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AFP) — Bangladesh's spinners took late wickets to give them a glimmer of hope after Rahkeem Cornwall's maiden five-wicket haul gave the West Indies a healthy 113-run first-innings lead in the second Test in Dhaka yesterday.

The visitors, who are 1-0 up in the two-Test series after a spectacular victory in the first match, finished day three on 41-3 in the second innings, stretching their lead to 154 runs.

Nkrumah Bonner was on eight with nightwatchman Jomel Warrican on two not out.

The West Indies owed their advantage to Cornwall, who finished with a 5-74 helping as Bangladesh were bowled out for 296 an hour into the final session on the day.

But Bangladesh's spinners struck back almost immediately as Nayeem Hasan dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for six and Mehidy Hasan removed Shayne Moseley for seven.

Taijul Islam delivered a further blow blowing out John Campbell for 18.

“I think if the bowlers can restrict them to within 150-200 runs then there will be an opportunity but we will have to chase 300 runs on this wicket – which will not be easy,” said Mehidy.

Liton Das, Mehidy and Mushfiqur Rahim earlier hit fifties to rescue the Bangladesh innings in reply to the West Indies' 409 runs in the first innings.

Cornwall dismissed Liton for 71 to break his 126-run seventh-wicket stand with Mehidy after the pair helped Bangladesh recover from 155-5.

“It is always a good feeling to take five wickets. I helped put the team in a good position to win the test,” Cornwall said.

“We are slightly in the driver's seat. Tomorrow is an important day for us; we just have to bat well in the first hour.”

Resuming on 105-4, Bangladesh earlier pinned great hopes on Mushfiqur, their most experienced batsman.

But he threw away his wicket by attempting a reverse sweep off Cornwall after completing his fifty off 89 balls.

Senior Bangladeshi cricketers Abdur Razzak and Shahriar Nafees meanwhile formally retired during the lunch break, ending their careers to join the country's cricket administration.

Left-arm spinner Razzak, who played 13 Tests and 153 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 34 Twenty20 (T20) Internationals, was recently named as a member of the selection committee.

Shahriar, who played 24 Tests, 75 ODIs and a T20 International, will join the Bangladesh Cricket Board as assistant manager for cricket operations.

Scoreboard

WEST INDIES 1st Innings 409

BANGLADESH 1st innings

(overnight 105 for four)

Tamim Iqbal c Moseley b Joseph 44

Soumya Sarkar c Mayers b Gabriel 0

Najmul Hossain c Bonner b Gabriel 4

*Mominul Haque c wkp Da Silva b Cornwall 21

Mushfiqur Rahim c Mayers b Cornwall 54

Mohammad Mithun c Brathwaite b Cornwall 15

+Liton Das c Blackwood b Cornwall 71

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Brathwaite b Gabriel 57

Nayeem Hasan c Blackwood b Cornwall 0

Taijul Islam not out 13

Abu Jayed c Bonner b Joseph 1

Extras (b5, w1, nb10) 16

TOTAL (all out, 96.5 overs) 296

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Soumya Sarkar), 2-11 (Najmul Hossain), 3-69 (Mominul Haque), 4-71 (Tamim Iqbal), 6-155 (Mushfiqur Rahim), 7-281 (Liton Das), 8-281 (Nayeem Hasan), 9-283 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz), 10-296 (Abu Jayed)

Bowling: Gabriel 21-3-70-3 (nb7), Cornwall 32-8-74-5, Joseph 17.5-3-60-2 (w1), Mayers 8-2-15-0, Warrican 13-2-48-0 (nb3), Brathwaite 2-0-7-0

WEST INDIES 2nd Innings

*K Brathwaite c wkp Liton Das b Nayeem Hasan 6

J Campbell b Taijul Islam 18

S Moseley c Mohammad Mithun b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 7

N Bonner not out 8

Jomel Warrican not out 2

TOTAL (3 wkts, 21 overs) 41

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Brathwaite), 2-20 (Moseley), 3-39 (Campbell)

Bowling: Taijul Islam 7-2-13-1, Nayeem Islam 10-3-14-1, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-0-14-1

Position: West Indies lead by 154 runs with seven second-inning wickets intact.

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Sharfuddoula; TV – Gazi Sohel