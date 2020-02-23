Splendid performances at SW Isaac Athletics Meet

Calabar High's Kevroy Venson continued his splendid form as he turned in the performance of the Mayberry SW Isaac Athletics Meet with a scintillating 3:53.89 record run in the Class One 1500m yesterday.

Venson, who smashed the 5000m record at the Corporate Area Champs last week, was well below his Champs winning time of 3:56.08 last year. His Calabar teammate, Kimar Farquharson, was second with 4:04.66.

Latanya Johnson, running unattached, won the girls' 1500m in 5:05.11 minutes ahead of Holmwood Technical's Dahiema Williams with 5:14.05. Nastassia Facey of The Queen's School was third with 5:19.81.

Earlier, 2011 World Championships 100m gold medallist Yohan Blake finished third in the men's 400m Invitational in a credible 47.59. He had opened his season at the Camperdown Classic with 48.24 on February 8. His personal best is 46.32, set in 2013.

Terry Thomas, who was a part of Jamaica's 4x400m silver medal team at the 2019 World Championships, won in a new record of 46.63.

World Championships 400m hurdles bronze medallist Rushell Clayton broke the women's 200m record, clocking 24.12 (-1.3 mps), and had behind her Roneisha McGregor in second with 24.19.

The talented Jaheel Hyde of Pelican was impressive in the men's equivalent and was quickest overall with a record 21.03 (-1.6 mps) while winning heat one.

Former Calabar's High star Oblique Seville, now at Racers, won heat two in 21.06 (-0.9 mps) with OJ Jackson of G C Foster College third overall with 22.05.

Earlier, the talented Jeremy Brembridge of Tarrant High School was quickest among the Class One boys, winning heat five in 47.86 ahead of Evaldo Whitehorne of Calabar in 49.04.

Calabar's Romari Northover won heat three in 48.04, while Kingston College's Tyrece Grant coasted home in 49.74 in what was his first race for the season since his transfer from St Catherine. He was fourth at Champs last year.

Jodean Williams of Pelican broke the women's Invitational 400m record clocking 54.89. Samantha James was second with 55.24, while Keres Richardson of UWI won heat two in 56.65.

Malique Savory of Kingston College won the men's 800m easily in 1:57.11 ahead of his Class Two teammate Emmanuel Rwotomiya in 1:59.15. Masai Jeffers of St Kitts was third in 1:59.45. Drusan Henry, also of St Kitts, was fourth with 2:00.21.

Clarendon College's standout Rajay Morris cruised to an effortless 21.58 in the Class One 200m and erased the previous record of 21.65 set by Javari Thomas of St Jago High last year. Calabar's Jordon Turner also looked good wining heat three in 21.89.