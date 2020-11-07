Sport stakeholders to discuss 'Female Athletes and the Menstrual Cycle'

The Drive Phase Media will host the inaugural Women's Health and Athletic Performance Forum under the theme, 'Female Athletes & the Menstrual Cycle' today. The virtual forum will be held on The Drive Phase Media's YouTube channel between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

Project co-ordinator for the event Rosheika Grant said the forum's main objectives include but is not limited to increasing awareness and education about female athletes and the menstrual cycle, as well as developing solutions to facilitate a safer environment for female athletes.

“The impact of the menstrual cycle on the performance of female athletes has been documented heavily in other regions, but we are keen on seeing more information in Jamaica and the Caribbean on this issue which is typically shied away from. We are hoping that this conversation will result in more local researchers taking an interest in the issue so we can have localised information as we work towards solutions,” she said.

Co-chairperson of the forum's planning committee and sports consultant, Dalton Myers, noted that despite the success of regional female athletes in international competitions, there are still insufficient actions geared at protecting and understanding female athletes' health and wellness as they compete in sports.

“We want this platform to be the driving force in the progression of this, from being just a discussion to stakeholders working on policy development and coaches prioritising this issue in their management programmes,” he added.

The panellists for the event are Jamaica's 800m record holder, Natoya Goule; Reggae Girlz Team Doctor, Dr Gillian Lawrence; sports journalist, Trishana McGowan; project officer at the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee, Rheeza Grant; and head women's athletics coach at Excelsior High School, Michael Vassell.

Topics which will be covered at the event include balancing menstrual cycles with high performance, the role of coaches and administration in safeguarding women's health in sports, and approaches to preparing female athletes for competition.

The event will have two one-hour sessions. Individuals can register on http://thedrivephase.com/events. Participants will also have the opportunity to interact with the panellists during a question-and-answer segment. Questions can be sent in advance via e-mail to thedrivephase@gmail.com or via social media to @drivephaseja on Twitter or @thedrivephase on Instagram and Facebook.