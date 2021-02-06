BACK ON TRACK!

THE Government yesterday gave the green light for resuming sporting activities, but on a case-by-case basis and without spectators.

The announcement was made by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, in a release late yesterday which revealed that provision for the resumption of sporting activities has been included in the latest Disaster Risk Management Order issued by the Government.

Grange said that, under the order, which is the Government's tool for regulating social behaviour during the current novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers of sports events must first send an application to the director of sports in her ministry.

“We will review the application to see that it meets the requirements as outlined in this order, and transmit it to the director general of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM),” she stated.

“If the ODPEM is satisfied, after consulting with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, that the venue is appropriate, and that sanitisation, mask-wearing and distancing protocols will be strictly observed, then ODPEM will approve the application for the specific training and/or competition to take place at the specified place and time.”

The minister admitted, in a response to the Jamaica Observer yesterday, that there were some concerns about the “case-by-case” approach, but noted that the decisions are incremental, as the parties are to take into consideration the recommendations of both the Ministry of Health and Wellness and ODPEM.

“They are the ones who will make the final decisions, incrementally. So for now, this is the process — and we all must follow this process,” she stated.

The order mandates that sports events may be held only at venues enclosed by perimeter fencing, where there is access to proper sanitary conveniences, and at places that are conducive to appropriate security measures.

The minister also noted that “no spectator will be allowed at sports competitions or training sessions at this time”.

She says each sporting activity must involve “regular cleaning of gear and equipment and the taking of the temperature of all athletes, coaches and officials, who must be the only people allowed at the sports event”.

Each person at a sports event must wear a mask, except when participating in any strenuous activity or water activity, and the person shall change the mask at least every four hours, or upon the mask becoming wet.

The order also mandates that there shall be no unnecessary contact between persons (such as hugging, high-fives or touching), and personal items such as water bottles or towels shall not be shared.