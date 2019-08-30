Spreading the love

The National Association of Domino Bodies (NADB) continued its drive to help uplift educational standards of Jamaica's youth around the island with its latest initiative 'Law and Decision', which it took to the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre recently.

Speaking at the seven-day transformational workshop conducted at the centre, first vice-president of NADB, Humbert Davis, who focused on teaching life lessons through dominoes, said that this move is a continuation of their thrust to develop and improve learning abilities.

“The word that would describe everything here is compatible. The meaning of this is that we, all of us, have to work together to achieve one goal. It is how you put things together that determines if you win or lose, just like playing dominoes as it is how you play your hand determines the outcome of the game.

“In life, the information you collect is what transports you around. Just like domino, the information that you collect is what determines your next move along the way. It is not just putting things together, but the order in which you play each piece makes a big difference.

“In life the order in which you play impacts you forever, so at your age I want you to put your education in place because knowledge and information changes you,” Davis said.

The NADB official said that the camp was very successful as he has seen tremendous improvement in the boys at the remand centre in the short space of time he has been with them.

“Throughout the week, we had the boys practising how to utilise their resources and engage their minds to retain information and appreciate space, to develop other skills that can assist them both in the classroom and outside in the real world.

“At the presentation ceremony, the young boy that gave the vote of thanks said that this is the best programme he has taken part in and thank the NADB for their initiative of building a better Jamaica,” Davis told the Jamaica Observer.

The seven-day session ended in an exciting domino competition that saw Block Three and Block Four in an intensive battle from start to finish. However, it was Block Three who came out on top with a four-point win to take home the championship. The teams were awarded domino tables, dominoes, and exercise books for back-to-school.

— Ruddy Allen