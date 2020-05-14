Sprint hurdler Danielle Williams calls off 2020 season

Sprint hurdler Danielle Williams, Jamaica's only defending champion from last season's Diamond League, will not be taking part in this year's condensed version of the event, if it is held at all, the two-time World Championships medallist told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Williams, who is based in South Carolina in the USA where she trains with Coach Lennox Graham at Clemson University, said she has pulled the plug on the 2020 season because she was unable to properly prepare to compete at any world-class track and field event.

With her visa to travel through Europe also expiring soon, the 2015 World Champion in the 100m hurdles said her focus was now on the 2021 season, and the Tokyo Olympics in particular, which she hopes will be held.

“I saw yesterday [Tuesday] that they have now put out a proposed schedule for the Diamond League to commence in August; I don't think I will be participating,” she told the Observer from her USA base. “I mean I have not done any practice that could really put me on the world level to compete at my best and I don't think coach has any intention as well.”

Like virtually all other global sporting bodies, World Athletics (formerly the IAAF) was forced to cancel the early part of the season due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but on Tuesday issued a shorted version of the Diamond League schedule, which included scrapping the finals where champions would have been crowned in a number of events, both on the track and in the field.

Williams won her first Diamond League title last year and while agreeing with the decision to cancel a number of the early meets, said she was forced to take a decision.

“The facility where I practise, Clemson University, was closed in mid-March and so it was getting increasingly difficult for us to continue practising in a manner that we needed to in order to compete at the highest level. Clemson is not slated to open until August and that would put me at a disadvantage as well and like I told coach the other day, my visa to travel to Europe would be expiring in two months so I wouldn't be able to travel to those meets any ways, so my focus has now turned to 2021, so yes the season is effectively over for me.”

Under the new arrangements, World Athletics had provisional dates for 11 Diamond League meeting between August and October while also confirming the cancellation of stops in Morocco, London and Zurich. “The latter would have been staged as the Wanda Diamond League Final,” a release said on Tuesday.

The World Athletics release also said, “Due to the extraordinary situation in 2020 and the restructuring of the entire season, Zurich has been granted by the General Assembly of Diamond League the right to stage the finals in 2021 and 2022. This was possible after Eugene gave consent for the final of 2022 —previously awarded to them— to be shifted by one year to 2023.”

Williams, who set a national record 12.32 seconds in London last year, the seventh fastest time ever recorded, said she agreed with the decision not to continue with meets early in the season.

“I think they made a good decision in pretty much shutting everything down because everybody was negatively affected by the virus. There were a lot of travel restrictions for much of Europe which is where most of the meets are held, countries were going under lock down and we, while not under a lockdown, were under a stay-at-home order and no gatherings of more than three people in public.”

Revised Diamond League Calendar

June 11 - Oslo

August 14 – Monaco

August 16 – Gateshead

August 23 – Stockholm

September 2 – Lausanne

September 4 – Brussels

September 6 – Paris (to be confirmed)

September 17 – Rome/Naples

September 19 – Shanghai

October 4 – Eugene

October 9 – Doha

October 17 – Chinese venue, to be arranged

