Sprint queen Fraser-Pryce backs calls for restart of sports

WORLD and Olympic champion and joint national 100m record holder Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has added her voice to the call for the restart of sporting activities in Jamaica, joining a growing list of persons inside and outside the sporting arena who have done so before.

In a social media post yesterday, Fraser-Pryce took aim at “some stakeholders in the national conversation” who she said had pushed back on a recent decision by the Government to restart sports, which has been on lockdown for almost a year.

A few track and field events were allowed last year.

While pointing out that she did not wish to take political sides, the multiple Olympic and World Championship gold medallist suggested that the opinion was not a popular one and also that there was no evidence that sporting events held under certain conditions contributed to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“I note that there has been some pushback to the recent decision by the relevant authorities to give permission for the resumption of sporting activities on a case-by-case basis and without spectators,” Fraser-Pryce wrote.

“Some stakeholders in the national conversation have bluntly said that in light of the COVID-19 cases spike in Jamaica, the Government should hold off on granting permission to prospective sporting events holders applying to the director of sports in the Sports Ministry with a view of having their events held,” she added.

While not naming anyone specifically Fraser-Pryce's call came days after Opposition spokesman on health, Dr Marais Guy last week called on the Government to rethink its decision giving the go-ahead for the resumption of sporting activities, as he said it “may result in an influx of COVID-19 cases across the island”.

“In light of the new spike in numbers I would recommend that caution be taken to hold off for some time longer. With the current numbers and the resumption of sporting [disciplines] in whatever form, there is the likelihood of a greater spread, considering the numbers we have now plus the interaction of players with each other and the community,” Dr Guy told the Jamaica Observer.

Dr Guy was responding to the Government which had given the green light for resuming sporting activities but on a case-by-case basis and without spectators.

Minister of Sport Olivia Grange had spoken in a release which revealed that provision for the resumption of sporting activities has been included in the latest Disaster Risk Management Order issued by the Government.

The minister said that under the order, which is the Government's tool for regulating social behaviour during the current pandemic brought on by the novel coronavirus, organisers of sports events must first send an application to the director of sports in her ministry.

The Government had signalled its intention to resume sporting activities which were suspended in the island last March when the novel coronavirus was first detected in the country.

While there is yet to be a full-scale resumption of sports, a number of track and field meets were organised by MVP Track and Field Club, where Fraser-Pryce is a member, and held at Jamaica College and National Stadium; there was also the Tyser Mills track meet held at Calabar High in December.

Several golf tournaments have been held and one Concacaf club football game was hosted by Waterhouse FC last year.

The calls for the resumption of sports have been increasing, primarily from track and field and football concerns who have major international competitions later this year.

Fraser-Pryce said in her post: “While I do not wish to make a political statement, from a point of view of good sense and logic the perspective that the process established whereby permission for the holding of sporting events should be suspended, is a perspective not shared by the majority of invested parties.” She added, “There is no evidence at all that sporting events, which have no spectators in a stadium or where spectators are socially distant, have contributed to or are likely to contribute to a further spike in COVID-19 cases locally.”

The UNICEF goodwill ambassador said: “Additionally, I do not think it is beyond us to separate elite athletes and limit the amount of competition per track and field meet while at the same time allowing for some meaningful resumption of events. In fact, it must be noted that recently a well known track and field entrepreneur, Bruce James, held a series of track meets over the summer and there were no positive COVID-19 tests.”

She said the success of the meets last year should be used as both a blueprint and to “pave the way for more sporting events to be had in a safe manner”.

“I urge the authorities to bear in mind that many participants in the sports industry in Jamaica cannot go overseas to compete. The mandatory two-week quarantine requirement upon return is not feasible and there's no funding mechanism in place to assist those who are struggling badly due to a lack of finances,” Fraser-Pryce pointed out.

“I also believe there is room to call for genuine additional support to be given to assist the athletes and other participants in the sports industry,” she added.