Shelly weighs options
Sprint queen Fraser-Pryce eyes track farewell at 2021 Worlds
BERLIN, Germany (AFP) — Jamaican sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, says the defence of her women's 100m sprint gold at the 2021 World Championships could be her farewell from athletics.
The 33-year-old surged to an unprecedented fourth women's 100m gold at the Worlds in Doha in September, on her return to major competition after the birth of her son Zyon in 2017.
“After Tokyo I am the defending champion at the World Championships in Eugene, and that is so close to home,” Fraser-Pryce, who has won two Olympic and nine World Championships gold medals over the last 12 years, said ahead of yesterday's Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin.
“It's a few hours [flight] from Jamaica and to be able to end a career close to home where I can have most, if not all, of my family in attendance would be the highlight of my career.
“I am taking it a year at a time. After Tokyo, I can make that decision.”
At a media event before yesterday's award, US athletics legend Michael Johnson said he would “put money” on the evergreen Fraser-Pryce winning the women's 100m final on August 1 at the Tokyo Olympics.
Having won Olympic gold medals in the women's 100m final at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London games, Fraser-Pryce is bidding to complete the hat-trick in Tokyo after having to settle for bronze in the sprint event at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
“I'm feeling good. The last two years have been an amazing journey for me and added to my motivation in getting me ready for Tokyo,” she said in Berlin, with one eye on the looming Olympics which begin on July 24.
She will be 34 by the time the USA hosts the next World Championships at Eugene, Oregon, in August 2021, an event she has pencilled in to potentially bring down the curtain on her illustrious career.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy