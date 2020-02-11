Sprintec, KC, Edwin Allen dominate Milo Western Relays

ANGELS, St Catherine — The Sprintec relay teams dominated Saturday's 42nd staging of the Milo Western Relays held at G C Foster Sports College in Angels, St Catherine, setting four world-leading times as they swept the clubs/institutions relays.

Quarter-miler Demish Gaye anchored both the men's 4x100m that equalled the meet record 38.56 seconds set in 2011 by a crack MVP team that included Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, and Asafa Powell.

In all, nine records were broken at the meet and one equalled, including the men's long jump where G C Foster's Shawn-D Thompson won with a world lead-equalling 8.20m, fifth all-time by a Jamaican man.

After sweeping all four high school girls' sprint relays last year, Edwin Allen had to settle for just three this year on their way to five relay wins, while Kingston College also won five relays and three of the 4x100m events.

In addition to winning the sprint relay, the Sprintec men returned to take the 4x400m in a smart three minutes 06.49 seconds, just off their record 3:06.45 minutes that was set in 2019 with training partners G C Foster second in 3:07.32 minutes, and the University of Technology third in 3:08.94 minutes.

The women's Sprintec team won the 4x100m in 44.05 seconds ahead of G C Foster (44.47 seconds), and MVP in 44.49 seconds, then took the 4x400m in 3:35.58 minutes.

Edwin Allen were once again dominant in the relays but their most impressive win came in the 4x800m where despite just three teams taking part, the fans were treated to a riveting contest as Alphonsus Davis High (formerly Spalding High) who ended second, and Holmwood Technical, all held the lead at one stage in the final leg.

The Michael Dyke-coached team also retained the 4x100m titles in classes one, two and four, and broke the record in the 4x200m Open with a new time of 1:34.02 minutes, beating the 1:35.74 minutes set by Holmwood Technical in 2006.

Holmwood Technical lowered the meet record in the high school girls' 4x400m, running 3:36.37 minutes, under the 3:37.39 set in 2012 by Vere Technical, and also took the Class Three 4x100m, while Vere Technical won the Sprint Medley Open.

Kingston College lowered their own Class Three 4x100m time of 43.99 seconds with 43.75 seconds on Saturday and added the Class One and Class Two sprint relays as well as the 4x400m and 4x800m titles.

St Elizabeth Technical won the Class Four boys' 4x100m, Excelsior High won the Class One 4x200m, and Edwin Allen won the Class Two 4x200m events.

The records in the girls' Class Three and Class Four sprint hurdles were both rewritten as Holmwood Technical's Kiara Meikle broke the Class Three 80m with 11.20 seconds, under the 11.33 set three years ago by Valissa Brown of Wolmer's Girls', with Edwin Allen's Santae Wilson also under the old time with 11.27 seconds.

Edwin Allen's Kelly-Ann Carr ran 11.07 seconds to win the Class Four 70m hurdles, breaking the four-year-old record that was held by Hydel's Gabriel Matthews.

Rickeisha Simms, who was part of Edwin Allen's victorious 4x800m team, set a new record in the 800m Open, running 2:12.76 minutes to go under the 2:16.53 minutes set last year by her teammate Abigail Pinnock, as the top three finishers all broke the old record.

Naggo Head Primary's 52.58 seconds led four teams under the old mark for the girls' Primary Schools 4x100m, while Greater Portmore won the boys' event in a smart 49.77 seconds, a new record.

Pan American Under-19 bronze medallist Bovel McPherson ran 47.35 seconds in his first “official” 400m, the fourth best Under-20 in the world so far with Excelsior's Devontie Archer second in 47.39 seconds, and UTech's Malik James-King third in 47.74 seconds.

Holmwood Technical's Samantha Jibbison won the women's long jump with 5.94m to finish ahead of Speed Unit's Mellisa Walker with 5.69m, and Edwin Allen's Brittania Ingram with 5.60m.

G C Foster's Lushane Wilson won the men's high jump with a clearance of 2.15m with three men all clearing 2.05m — last year's winner Carlington Moulton of The UWI, Mona, Horatio Humphrey of G C Foster and Leroy Page, also of UWI, Mona.