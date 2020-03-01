World-leadng run

Sprintec sped to a world-leading 43.42 in the womens' 4x100, while Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen girls turned in dominant performances at the 44th staging of the Gibson-McCook Relays at National Stadium yesterday.

The quartet of Yanique Thompson, Anastassia LeRoy, Shashalee Forbes, and Natasha Morrison looked awesome in replacing the Edwin Allen Class Two team as the fastest in the world this year. GC Foster was second in 44.46.

But moments later, the Edwin Allen youngsters, who saw their world-leading time of 43.80 lowered, responded in emphatic fashion as the quartet of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Brandy Hall, and Tia Clayton dismantled the Class Two record of 44.75 with a splendid 43.73 and now has the second and third fastest times in the world. They are all 15 years old.

The World junior record of 43.27 held by 18-year-old Germans, survived once again.

Edwin Allen also won the Class One 4x100 in 44.70 following a most impressive backstretch by Kevona Davis who looked to be in immaculate condition.

Zharnel Hughes led Racers to an impressive 38.59 with a storming second leg and a fine anchor by Miguel Francis. Speed Unit was second in 39.64. It's the second-fastest time in the world behind Sprintec's 38.56 set at Western Relays.

Meanwhile, KC showed good all-round strength in the 4x100 relays winning classes one and two and were second in classses three and four.

In the absence of Wayne Pinnock, another long jumper Jaheim Cox gave KC a brilliant start, and once Roshaun Rowe got into his stride on the backstretch the race was as good as over. Jovani Clarke and Terrique Stennett then took them home safely in 40.44.

Calabar High closed well on the anchor leg and was second in 40.46 with JC third in 40.70.

KC were at it again as they eased to victory in Class Two in 41.05, while St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) were second in 41.51.

Jamaica College captured the Class Three in 43.56 and held off the late charge of KC who were second in 43.98 after messing up the second exchange. Calabar High were third in 44.01.

The green and black-clad boys from Red Hills Road returned and won the Class Four in 45.47 and edged KC who were second in 45.48 in a ding-dong battle to the line. The much vaunted STETHS were third in 46.16.

Calabar High, not to be outdone, smashed the 4x800m record with an awesome 7:29.04 clocking well inside their own previous mark of 7:31.71 set last year.

David Martin, Rivaldo Marshall, Kevroy Venson, and Kimar Farquharson won convincingly by over 40 metres. KC were second in 7:36.24, with JC third in 7:37.76.

Earlier, Daniella Anglin of Herbert Morrison High and Shantae Foreman of St Jago High tied for first in the womens's high jump with 1.75m. Roschelle Clayton, competing unattached, also leapt 1.75m, but was third on the count back, while fourth went to Abigale Mullings of Edwin Allen High with 1.65m.

KC's Andwele Shurland won the men's pole vault with 4.10m ahead of his teammate Jafar Moore with 3.60m.

Emanuel Archibald of Guyana stole the men's long jump with 7.88 (NWI) ahead of Shawn-D Thompson of GC Foster with 7.62m. Only last week he jumped 8.20m. Third went to Holland Martin of Leap of Faith Club from The Bahamas with 7.41m.

Samantha James of Vision won the women's 1600m open in 5:09.60 minutes ahead of Jeneil Jones of Edwin Allen with 5:20.64.